Video: Sarah Jarosz Shares Video For New Single 'Days Can Turn Around'

Her new Daniel Tashian-produced album Polaroid Lovers will be released later this month on January 26th.

By: Jan. 04, 2024

Nashville-based Texas native and four-time GRAMMY winning musician Sarah Jarosz will release her new Daniel Tashian-produced album Polaroid Lovers later this month on January 26th.

Following the previously released “Jealous Moon,” “Columbus & 89th,” and “When The Lights Go Out,” Jarosz shares one final preview of the forthcoming record with “Days Can Turn Around.” Written with Tashian on a trip with his family to Alabama's Orange Beach, the track unfolds as a gently swaying folk song threaded with warmly delivered instructions for living well no matter what the circumstances. 

“Daniel and I wrote this in the same session as ‘Columbus & 89th,' while overlooking the gulf coast. It seemed like the perfect setting to write a hopeful gem,” explains Jarosz. “We wanted to try to include as many nuggets of a mother's wisdom that could help anyone get through a bad day… knowing that even the worst of times can turn around and get a little bit better.”

Sarah Jarosz recently announced a run of North American shows to celebrate the upcoming release of Polaroid Lovers, and many of the dates are either sold-out or have issued low ticket warnings. The nearly 50-date tour will kick off on February 1, 2024 in Washington, DC and run through the beginning of June. See below to find a show near you and get your tix HERE. For a taste of what to expect live from Sarah Jarosz and her band, watch their performance on CBS Saturday Morning: Saturday Sessions HERE.

Tour Dates

Feb 1st - Sixth & I - Washington, DC* (SOLD OUT)

Feb 2nd - World Cafe Live - Philadelphia, PA* (LOW TICKETS)

Feb 3rd - McCarter Theater - Princeton, NJ* (Early Show) (LOW TICKETS)

Feb 3rd - McCarter Theater - Princeton, NJ* (Late Show) (SOLD OUT)

Feb 5th - Maryland Hall - Annapolis, MD* (LOW TICKETS)

Feb 7th - Bowery Ballroom - New York, NY* (LOW TICKETS)

Feb 8th - Appell Center - York, PA*

Feb 9th - The Kate - Old Saybrook, CT* (SOLD OUT)

Feb 11th - Peoples Bank Theatre - Marietta, OH*

Feb 13th - Thalia Hall - Chicago, IL*

Feb 14th - Fine Line - Minneapolis, MN* (LOW TICKETS)

Feb 16th - Gothic Theatre - Englewood, CO*

Feb 17th - Boulder Theater - Boulder, CO* (LOW TICKETS)

Feb 18th - Strings Music Pavilion - Steamboat Springs, CO*

Feb 20th - The Depot - Salt Lake City, UT*

Feb 22nd - Knitting Factory - Boise, ID*

Feb 23rd - Knitting Factory - Spokane, WA*

Feb 24th - The Crocodile - Seattle, WA* (LOW TICKETS)

Feb 25th - Revolution Hall - Portland, OR* (LOW TICKETS)

Feb 27th - The Chapel - San Francisco, CA* (SOLD OUT)

Feb 28th - Troubadour - West Hollywood, CA* (LOW TICKETS)

Feb 29th - Lobero Theatre - Santa Barbara, CA* (LOW TICKETS)

March 8th - Bijou Theatre - Knoxville, TN (LOW TICKETS)

March 9th - Harvester Performance Center - Rocky Mount, VA

April 23rd - The Sheldon - St. Louis, MO+

April 24th - Hi-Fi - Indianapolis, IN+

April 26th - Memorial Hall - Cincinnati, OH+ (LOW TICKETS)

April 27th - The Ark - Ann Arbor, MI+ (SOLD OUT)

April 28th - Horseshoe Tavern - Toronto, ON+

April 30th - Center For The Arts - Homer, NY+ (LOW TICKETS)

May 2nd - State Theatre - Portland, ME+

May 3rd - The Sinclair - Cambridge, MA+ (SOLD OUT)

May 4th - The Shea Theatre - Turners Falls, MA+ (SOLD OUT)

May 6th - Jefferson Theater - Charlottesville, VA+

May 7th - Cat's Cradle - Carrboro, NC+

May 8th - Neighborhood Theatre - Charlotte, NC+

May 10th - The Grey Eagle - Asheville, NC+ (LOW TICKETS)

May 11th - Terminal West - Atlanta, GA+

May 12th - Brooklyn Bowl - Nashville, TN+

May 23rd - The Heights Theater - Houston, TX^

May 24th - The Kessler Theater - Dallas, TX^

May 25th - TBD - San Antonio, TX^

May 26th - Scoot Inn - Austin, TX^

May 28th - The Lensic - Santa Fe, NM^

May 30th - Center For The Arts - Jackson, WY^

June 2nd - Arts Campus at Willits - Basalt, CO^

June 4th - Knuckleheads - Kansas City, MO^ (LOW TICKETS)

Tour Support

*The Ballroom Thieves

+Le Ren

^LIv Greene

Photo Credit: Shervin Lainez



