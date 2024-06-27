Video: SYML Shares Concert Film 'Live At Hangar 30'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Seattle-based singer, songwriter, and producer SYML shares an intimate seven-song concert video, LIVE AT HANGAR 30, directed by Grant James (Father John Misty, HBO’s Raised By Wolves). Filmed in Seattle’s hauntingly spacious, historic Hangar 30 in Magnuson Park, a WWII Naval Headquarters and the launch site of the first Around the World Flight in 1924, the set features two never-before-heard songs alongside several recently released singles.

For the concert, Brian Fennell (SYML) is seated at a piano and on guitar and is accompanied by a quartet (Brian Eichelberger - violin, vocals, Abby Gundersen - violin, piano, vocals, Lauren McShane - cello, Trevor McNamara - viola) on strings. Included in the performance is his new cinematic anthem, “Oblivion,” which builds with Fennell’s striking falsetto soaring over pounding drums and cascading strings. The recent track was recorded and produced alongside longtime collaborator Brian Eichelberger, who can be seen on violin in the video. The film premiered on June 27th at 12:00 PM ET, and the audio will be released as a live EP at midnight (June 28th). Pre-save HERE.

SYML has also announced a special one-night performance with the Seattle Symphony at Benaroya Hall on October 25th in downtown Seattle. No stranger to performing in hushed chambers, including St Mark’s Church in Seattle, the performance will be his debut with a symphony. The orchestra will be led by Melbourne-based conductor Nicholas Buc. Tickets go on-sale July 27.

Prior to the orchestral show, SYML will play Winnipeg Folk and Rifflandia Festivals this summer and join British singer-songwriter Passenger on his North American tour, which starts August 22nd at Massey Hall in Toronto and includes stops in Boston, New York, Los Angeles, Oakland, and more before wrapping on September 10th at the Orpheum Theatre in Vancouver. A full list of dates can be found below.

SYML TOUR DATES:

7/11 Winnipeg, MB Winnipeg Folk Fest

8/22 Toronto, ON Massey Hall *

8/24 Montreal, QB Olympia *

8/25 Boston, MA House of Blues *

8/27 New York, NY The Beacon *

8/29 Chicago, IL The Riviera Theatre *

8/30 Nashville, TN The Ryman Auditorium *

9/4 Denver, CO The Ogden *

9/6 Los Angeles, CA The Wiltern *

9/7 Oakland, CA The Fox Theatre *

9/9 Portland, OR Crystal Ballroom *

9/10 Vancouver, BC Orpheum Theatre *

9/15 Victoria, BC Rifflandia Festival

10/25 Seattle, WA Benaroya Hall w/ Seattle Symphony

*supporting Passenger

ABOUT SYML:

With over three billion lifetime streams, SYML—Welsh for “simple”—makes music that taps into the instincts that drive us to places of sanctuary, whether that be a place or a person. Born and raised in Seattle, Fennell studied piano and became a self-taught producer, programmer, and guitarist. This May marked the fifth anniversary of his self-titled debut album, which included the platinum-selling song “Where’s My Love” and the Gold Record fan favorite, “Girl,” and one year since his sophomore album, The Day My Father Died, which was recorded and produced with fellow Seattle-native Phil Ek (Band of Horses, Father John Misty, Fleet Foxes) and features Elbow’s Guy Garvey, Lucius, Sara Watkins of Nickel Creek, and Charlotte Lawrence. In the last year, he was also featured on Lana Del Rey’s song, “Paris, TX,” from her Grammy-nominated album Did You Know That There’s A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd, and realized several other notable collaborations including UK-electronic artist George Fitzgerald, Latin Grammy-nominated Colombian artist Elsa Y Elmar. In February 2024, he launched his imprint, FIN. Recordings, a new venture in collaboration with his label, Nettwerk Music Group, and management team, Good Harbor Music. He is currently working on new music.

Photo credit: Dan Newman

