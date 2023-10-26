Video: SUN JUNE Share Video For 'Sage'

Last week Austin TX's Sun June released their new album, Bad Dream Jaguar.

By: Oct. 26, 2023

Last week Austin TX's Sun June released their new album, Bad Dream Jaguar via Run For Cover. Today, the band is sharing a video for album highlight “Sage,” filmed in the Hudson River.

“‘Sage' is about family displacement - the loss of a central home, distance apart, and time away. It's also about the dirty Hudson River and how much I love it. The song was a response to a recurring dream about my childhood home slowly dissolving away. The house is long gone but I tried to imagine I could sage it from a distance. By the time we finished recording the song, it felt very therapeutic to go from a sad bedroom guitar demo to something bigger. Music rules.”

Sun June's fall and winter tour in support of Bad Dream Jaguar kicks off next week on Nov 2nd at Crystal Ballroom in Somerville, MA. The tours include dates with Slaughter Beach, Dog and labelmates Runnner. All dates below.

Sun June's music often feels like a shared memory – the details so close to the edge of a song that you can touch them. And as an Austin-based project, their music has also always felt strangely and specifically Texan – unhurried, long drives across an impossible expanse of openness, refractions shimmering off the pavement in the heat.

But on Bad Dream Jaguar, Sun June is unmoored. The backdrop of Texas is replaced by longing, by distance, by transience, and a quiet fear. The only sense of certainty comes from the murky past. It's a dispatch from aging, when you're in the strange in-between of yourself: there's a clear image of the person you once were and the places you inhabited, generational curses and our families, but the future feels vast, unclear – and the present can't help but slip through your fingers.

Colwell has an ear for restraint, for editing it down and embracing emptiness; Sun June's records have always been deceptively airy sounding in the face of melancholia, belying its densely textured foundation in a sense of ease. The layers on Bad Dream Jaguar don't tangle they float, sheaths of divergent and luminescent sonics hanging together as the sun goes down, darkness seeping in.

Tour Dates:

11/2 - Somerville, MA @ Crystal Ballroom at Somerville Theatre *

11/3 - Hamden, CT @ Space Ballroom *

11/4 - New York, NY @ Mercury Lounge *

11/5 - Brooklyn, NY @ Baby's All Right *

11/7 - Washington, DC @ DC9 *

11/8 - Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda's *

11/10 - Nashville, TN @ Blue Room *

11/11 - Atlanta, GA @ Purgatory *

11/12 - Carrboro, NC @ Cat's Cradle Back Room *

11/13 - Asheville, NC @ Eulogy *

11/16 - Oklahoma City, OK @ Beer City Music Hall *

11/17 - Dallas, TX @ Deep Ellum Art Co. *

11/18 - Austin, TX @ Parish *

1/4 - Houston, TX @ House of Blues ^

1/5 - San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger ^

1/6 - Austin, TX @ Emo's ^

1/7 - Fort Worth, TX @ Tulips FTW ^

1/9 - Santa Fe, NM @ Meow Wolf ^

1/10 - Tucson, AZ @ 191 Toole ^

1/11 - Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom ^

1/12 - San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park ^

1/13 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Theater at Ace Hotel  ^

1/14 - San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore ^

1/16 - Santa Cruz, CA @ The Catalyst ^

1/17 - Sacramento, CA @ Crest Theatre ^

1/19 - Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall ^

1/20 - Seattle, WA @ The Showbox ^

1/21 - Vancouver, BC @ Rickshaw Theatre ^

* w/ Runnner

^ w/ Slaughter Beach, Dog

Photo Credit: Alex Winker



