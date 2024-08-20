Video: Reckless Kelly Releases Tribute To Their Friends And Iconic Austin Venue

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Grammy-winning band Reckless Kelly returns with a lively, heartfelt tribute to friendship, heartbreak, and honky-tonks in their latest music video, "What's Left of My Heart." Set in South Austin's iconic Giddy Ups-just days before its doors closed for good-the video offers fans a glimpse into the band's world, mixing humor, misadventures, and their signature blend of roots rock and Americana.

Set in the beloved but now-shuttered Giddy Ups honky-tonk in South Austin, the video captures the band's signature blend of raucous fun and heartfelt moments, offering fans a peek into the camaraderie that has powered Reckless Kelly for decades. The track is the perfect backdrop for the visual story-full of misadventures, humor, and a bittersweet nostalgia.

A Night Out with the Band: Laughter, Love, and Karaoke Mishaps

The video opens in classic Reckless Kelly fashion with the band leaving the stage and piling into their tour bus with a load of fans arriving at their favorite club for "just one beer." It features frontman Willy Braun wandering through the neon-lit Giddy Ups, attempting to win over the ladies, only to be met with a series of playful rejections. Meanwhile, his bandmates and friends take over the karaoke stage, belting out tunes and raising glasses. It's a scene that could easily play out on any given night in Austin, but with the unmistakable touch of a band that knows how to turn every gathering into something legendary.

Written by Cody Braun and co-directed by Braun and Tony Gates, the video offers more than just a glimpse of the band's personality-it's a visual embodiment of their "Sorry for Partying" mantra, bringing fans into their world with humor, heart, and just the right amount of chaos. Cody's vision shines through every frame, from the quick-witted dialogue to the authentic dive-bar atmosphere, reminding us that while the music is what draws us in, it's the shared experiences that keep us coming back.

A Star-Studded Cast of Friends and Legends

Reckless Kelly is a band rooted in community, and the "What's Left of My Heart" video is a testament to the friendships they've built over the years. The video features a lineup of notable names, including rockabilly queen Rosie Flores, powerhouse vocalist Kelly Mickwee, and Django Walker, son of the legendary Jerry Jeff Walker. Each appearance adds another layer of depth, capturing the essence of what makes the Texas music scene so special.

But it's not just musicians who join the party. Austin-based actor Beau Smith, known for his roles in Killers of the Flower Moon and Yellowstone 1883, steps in as the long-suffering tour manager, trying (and failing) to corral the band as they lose themselves in a night of revelry. His performance is both hilarious and endearing, a perfect fit for a video that's as much about the friendships offstage as it is about the music onstage.

The cast also includes a few familiar faces from Austin's music industry, like John and Robin Dickson, founders of The MusicFest at Steamboat, and Lisa Fletcher, owner of the legendary Arylin Studios. With guest appearances from key figures who've helped shape the band's journey, the video becomes a tribute not just to Reckless Kelly, but to the broader musical family that has supported them over the years.

Behind the Scenes: Making the Vision a Reality

For Cody Braun, directing the video was a dream come true. "We've been making music videos and little shorts since we were kids, so stepping into the director's chair was something I'd always wanted to do," says Cody. "The concept was simple: what it's like to hang out with us after a show-just a lot of fun and good people. And with Tony's help, we made that vision come to life exactly how I imagined it."

The shoot was a whirlwind, completed in just five hours after a live performance. "We had to do a lot of prep and organizing beforehand, but once the cameras started rolling, it was pure fun," Cody recalls. "Giddy Ups was one of our go-to spots, and with Austin changing so much, we felt it was important to give it a proper send-off."

Co-director Tony Gates, a longtime collaborator with the band, echoes the sentiment. "Working with Reckless Kelly is always a blast because they're so genuine-both in their music and in how they interact with people. The goal was to capture that authenticity and energy, and I think we nailed it."

A Fond Farewell to a South Austin Staple

For longtime Austinites, the closure of Giddy Ups marks the end of an era. For over 30 years, the bar was a gathering spot for musicians, locals, and anyone looking for a good time. With its dusty floors, neon lights, and unpretentious vibe, it was a quintessential piece of Austin's identity. Reckless Kelly's video doesn't just celebrate a new single-it pays homage to a place that, like so many other iconic venues, has become a casualty of the city's rapid development.

"What's Left of My Heart" is more than just a music video-it's a time capsule, preserving a piece of Austin's soul for future generations. As the band invites fans to raise a glass one last time, the message is clear: the memories, the music, and the friendships formed in places like Giddy Ups are what truly matter. So, turn up the volume, let loose, and savor every second-because if there's one thing Reckless Kelly has taught us, it's that life's best moments happen when you're unapologetically having a good time.

