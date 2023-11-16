Video: Philip Paul Kelly Saves The Day With New Music Video For His Single 'Savior'

The single "Savior" showcases Philip Paul Kelly's signature vocal style and captures his ability to draw the listener into the song.

By: Nov. 16, 2023

POPULAR

GRAMMYs Nominate SWEENEY TODD, PARADE & More For Best Musical Theatre Album Photo 1 GRAMMYs Announce Best Musical Theatre Album Nominees
Broadway Streaming Guide: November 2023 - Where to Watch RUSTIN & More Photo 2 Broadway Streaming Guide: November 2023 - What to Watch!
Betty Who to Join Shoshana Bean at Apollo Theater Holiday Concert Photo 3 Betty Who to Join Shoshana Bean at Apollo Theater Holiday Concert
Lin-Manuel Miranda, Olivia Rodrigo, Billie Eilish & More Nominated For HMMA Awards Photo 4 Lin-Manuel Miranda & More Nominated For HMMA Awards

Video: Philip Paul Kelly Saves The Day With New Music Video For His Single 'Savior'

Philip Paul Kelly has released the music video for his single "Savior" today on his Official YouTube channel through Ton-Up Records. Filmed in mid-town Manhattan, New York, and directed by Eddie Star, the video visually captures the song's comic book superhero theme with the edgy metropolitan look of Batman's Gotham City or Superman's Metropolis.

"The video captures the sentiment of the song perfectly. I had a great time channeling my inner superhero! It was a dream come true making this video, and I'm excited to see it released." - Philip Paul Kelly

The single "Savior" showcases Philip Paul Kelly's signature vocal style and captures his ability to draw the listener into the song. Recorded live at New York's Triad Theater during the elevated staged reading of "Rockquiem For A Wrestler, in June of 2020, Philip Paul Kelly brings a blistering intensity and menace, capturing the spontaneity that is Rock-n-Roll.

"I had a blast working with Philip on this project! Philip really came into his own as an artist during the "Rockquiem For A Wrestler" project. I had the opportunity to perform in the show, and he blew me away with his version of my song. He brought out something different in "Savior," and I think it is reflected in the new video we made." - Eddie Star

"Savior" by Philip Paul Kelly is available as a single on music streaming services everywhere and is on the live cast recording of Philip Paul Kelly's Rock-n-Roll Wrestling Spectacle, "Rockquiem For A Wrestler," available on CD and everywhere music is streamed.



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Gulf Coast Records Sets Release Date for Blues Guitar Slinger Popa Chubbys Label Debu Photo
Gulf Coast Records Sets Release Date for Blues Guitar Slinger Popa Chubby's Label Debut, LIVE AT G. BLUEY'S JUKE JOINT NYC

Gulf Coast Records announces a September 8 release date for Live at G. Bluey's Juke Joint NYC,  the label debut live double-CD set from New York City-based blues guitar slinger Popa Chubby's (aka “The Beast from the East”).

2
Carpool Announce New Album & Share Single Can We Just Get High? Photo
Carpool Announce New Album & Share Single 'Can We Just Get High?'

The first single from the record is the anthemic PUP-meets-Weezer pop-punk ripper “Can We Just Get High?,” with its surge of quasi-nihilistic recklessness and massive riffs. It’s one of many tracks on their new album that blends careless fun with abject desperation to create an existential crisis you want to dance to.

3
DJ Mag Crown David Guetta the Worlds no.1 DJ for the Fourth Time Photo
DJ Mag Crown David Guetta the World's no.1 DJ for the Fourth Time

French superstar DJ and producer David Guetta has been crowned DJ Mag’s No.1 DJ in the 30th anniversary edition of their iconic Top 100 DJs poll. Guetta returns to the No.1 spot for the fourth time after one of the most exciting years of his career to date, with a countless list of smash hit singles, iconic live shows and accolades to his name.

4
Kamaiyah Releases New Single Groupies & Announces New Album Photo
Kamaiyah Releases New Single 'Groupies' & Announces New Album

Kamaiyah releases new single and video for 'Groupies' and announces upcoming album 'Another Summer Night' featuring Jay Worthy and 03 Greedo. Along with the new single and video, Kamaiyah has also announced her new album Another Summer Night.  You can watch the video for “Groupies” below and the single is now available at all DSP's. 

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Watch a New RENAISSANCE: A FILM BY BEYONCE Trailer Video
Watch a New RENAISSANCE: A FILM BY BEYONCE Trailer
Brenda Lee Drops 'Rockin' Around The Christmas Tree' Visual Video
Brenda Lee Drops 'Rockin' Around The Christmas Tree' Visual
Exclusive: Listen to T.3's New Single, 'Carry On Wayward Son' Video
Exclusive: Listen to T.3's New Single, 'Carry On Wayward Son'
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SWEENEY TODD
HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD
THE LION KING
Ticket Central STAGE MAG
HARMONY
HERE LIES LOVE