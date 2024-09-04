Video: Oasis and Vevo 'Live Forever' for Vevo Footnotes

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Oasis and Vevo debut a new installment of Footnotes, taking viewers behind the scenes of “Live Forever”, their first UK top-ten hit and the third single from their debut album Definitely Maybe. Following the announcement of their long-awaited reunion tour, the legendary British rock band saw a major increase in average daily music video views worldwide, by 804% in the UK and 531% in the US. Iconic videos like “Champagne Supernova”, “Don’t Look Back In Anger”, and “Wonderwall” experienced the highest spikes in viewership.

In the episode, viewers celebrate the 30th anniversary of Oasis’s critically-acclaimed debut album, Definitely Maybe, released on August 29, 1994. The album’s third single, “Live Forever,” became the band’s first to break into the UK Top 10, becoming an anthem of defiance and strength. Written by Noel Gallagher before he joined Oasis, the track is often credited as the song that changed everything for the band.

The video, directed by Carlos Grasso, features symbolic locations like New York’s Strawberry Fields memorial paying tribute to John Lennon. The US version of the music video, directed by Nick Egan, features the band surrounded by images of musical legends such as Sid Vicious, Kurt Cobain, Jim Morrison, John Lennon, and Jimi Hendrix. The episode also highlights Liam Gallagher sharing why “Live Forever” is one of his favorite songs. In July 2024, the British Phonographic Industry certified the song triple platinum

Photo credit: Vevo

