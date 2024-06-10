Video: Meghan Trainor Releases Music Video For New Song 'Whoops'

The song is from her recently released 6th album, Timeless.
Fresh off the release of her 6th album, Timeless, GRAMMY® Award-winning hitmaker Meghan Trainor has released a music video for album track, “Whoops,” directed by Philip Lopez (Selena Gomez, Renee Rapp, Lauv).
|
Last Friday, Meghan performed the track live for the first time on the TODAY Show Citi Concert Series - watch HERE. The “Whoops” video follows her two iconic videos for “Been Like This” with T-Pain and “To The Moon.”
This fall, Meghan will be making her long-awaited return to stages for the Timeless Tour. Produced by Live Nation and kicking off September 4 at Riverbend Music Center in Cincinnati, OH, the 24-show tour includes stops at Madison Square Garden in New York, the Kia Forum in Los Angeles, and Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Morrison, CO. Fellow pop powerhouse Natasha Bedingfield will be joining Meghan as direct support for her NYC, Denver, and Los Angeles dates, and “Lil Boo Thing” crooner, Paul Russell will be direct support for the entirety of the tour. Best friend Chris Olsen and older brother Ryan Trainor will also be joining the tour as special guests, bringing their signature charisma and humor to the stage. Fans will have the opportunity to hear tracks from Timeless along with plenty of classics from her chart-topping catalog. Tickets are available at Meghan-Trainor.com.
|
TOUR DATES:
*WITH NATASHA BEDINGFIELD | ^WITH PAUL RUSSELL | #WITH CHRIS OLSEN | +WITH RYAN TRAINOR
Wed Sep 04 | Cincinnati, OH | Riverbend Music Center^#
Fri Sep 06 | Pittsburgh, PA | Petersen Events Center#
Sat Sep 07 | Philadelphia, PA | TD Pavilion at The Mann^#
Tue Sep 10 | Franklin, TN | FirstBank Amphitheater^+
Thu Sep 12 | Raleigh, NC | Red Hat Amphitheater^#
Fri Sep 13 | Alpharetta, GA | Ameris Bank Amphitheatre^#
Sun Sep 15 | Charlotte, NC | PNC Music Pavilion^#
Tue Sep 17 | Bristow, VA | Jiffy Lube Live^#
Fri Sep 20 | Mansfield, MA | Xfinity Center^#
Sat Sep 21 | Uncasville, CT | Mohegan Sun Arena^#
Wed Sep 25 | New York, NY | Madison Square Garden*^#~
Fri Sep 27 | Cuyahoga Falls, OH | Blossom Music Center^+
Sat Sep 28 | Toronto, ON | Budweiser Stage^+~
Mon Sep 30 | Sterling Heights, MI | Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill^+
Wed Oct 02 | Maryland Heights, MO | Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre^+
Fri Oct 04 | Noblesville, IN | Ruoff Music Center^+
Sat Oct 05 | Rosemont, IL | Allstate Arena^#
Tue Oct 08 | Morrison, CO | Red Rocks Amphitheatre*^#
Thu Oct 10 | Rogers, AR | Walmart AMP^#
Sat Oct 12 | Irving, TX | The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory^#
Sun Oct 13 | The Woodlands, TX | The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman^#
Wed Oct 16 | Phoenix, AZ | Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre^#
Fri Oct 18 | Mountain View, CA | Shoreline Amphitheatre^#
Sat Oct 19 | Inglewood, CA | Kia Forum*^#
Videos