Video: Meghan Trainor Releases Music Video For New Song 'Whoops'

Last Friday, Meghan performed the track live for the first time on the TODAY Show Citi Concert Series - watch HERE. The “Whoops” video follows her two iconic videos for “Been Like This” with T-Pain and “To The Moon.” This fall, Meghan will be making her long-awaited return to stages for the Timeless Tour. Produced by Live Nation and kicking off September 4 at Riverbend Music Center in Cincinnati, OH, the 24-show tour includes stops at Madison Square Garden in New York, the Kia Forum in Los Angeles, and Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Morrison, CO. Fellow pop powerhouse Natasha Bedingfield will be joining Meghan as direct support for her NYC, Denver, and Los Angeles dates, and “Lil Boo Thing” crooner, Paul Russell will be direct support for the entirety of the tour. Best friend Chris Olsen and older brother Ryan Trainor will also be joining the tour as special guests, bringing their signature charisma and humor to the stage. Fans will have the opportunity to hear tracks from Timeless along with plenty of classics from her chart-topping catalog. Tickets are available at Meghan-Trainor.com.