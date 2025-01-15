Video: Lucy Dacus Releases 'Ankles' Music Video; New Album Coming in March

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.







Lucy Dacus has announced her highly anticipated fourth studio album, Forever Is A Feeling, set for release March 28 via Geffen Records. The cover art is a painting of Dacus by acclaimed visual artist Will St. John and contributors for the album include Hozier, Phoebe Bridgers, Julien Baker, Blake Mills, Bartees Strange, Madison Cunningham, Collin Pastore, Jake Finch and Melina Duterte.

Along with the announcement, Dacus has unveiled two new tracks, “Limerence” and “Ankles,” accompanied by a music video for “Ankles” which was filmed in Paris, France with a special guest performance from Havana Rose Liu. These two songs mark the first new music from Dacus since boygenius were awarded three GRAMMYs and a BRIT Award for their debut album, the record, in 2024.

Dacus will be setting out on a tour of North America in April following her previously announced run of intimate shows in museums and special places in February. Support for the Spring dates comes from special guest Katie Gavin (of Muna) as well as jasmine.4.t. The sign-up for pre-sale access starts today at lucydac.us. Pre-sale for tickets begins January 21 with public on sale beginning January 24.

Lucy Dacus has partnered with PLUS1 so that $1 per ticket goes to providing critical relief and long-term recovery support for individuals, families, and communities impacted by the devastating LA wildfires via the PLUS1 LA Fires Fund.

ABOUT FOREVER IS A FEELING:

While Dacus’s last album, Home Video, explored the world of childhood and adolescence. Forever Is A Feeling is decidedly adult. The lushness of the album’s sound is matched by a new frankness in Dacus’s approach to sexuality and romance. “So bite me on the shoulder, pull my hair,” Dacus sings on “Ankles.” “Pull me by the ankles to the edge of the bed, and take me like you do in your dreams.” The sex in “Ankles” remains fantasy—as in many of the songs, love doesn’t come easy, desire has to be resisted—but the willingness to talk about it shows a new forthrightness, a new and brave willingness to express desire. The song was originally written as a ballad, Dacus says, but on the album melancholy has been transfigured. Pulsing strings build to a thick texture of drums, guitars, a dancingly exuberant bass line, and electronics. Frustration becomes flirtatious, playful, full of the excitement of shared attraction.

Most of the songs on Forever Is A Feeling were written between Fall 2022 and Summer 2024. “I got kicked in the head with emotions,” says Dacus. “Falling in love, falling out of love.” She had to make peace with the price of the love she wanted. “You have to destroy things in order to create things. And I did destroy a really beautiful life.”

Forever is a feeling—and maybe only a feeling. But that’s not to say it’s nothing. Back to the Will St. John painting, where the album’s title appears tattooed across Dacus’s chest. Tattoos are permanent marks, we think, but they can only last as long as the flesh they’re written on. “You can’t actually capture forever,” Dacus says. “But I think we feel forever in moments. I don’t know how much time I’ve spent in forever, but I know I’ve visited.” Love ends, tattoos fade, flesh falters; even paintings and songs aren’t forever, not really, though these songs will last a long time. To love another mortal being is to cast one’s lot with the temporary.

ALL LUCY DACUS TOUR DATES

An Evening With Lucy Dacus

February 18 - St. Ann & the Holy Trinity Church - Brooklyn, NY *SOLD OUT*

February 20 - The Murphy Auditorium at the Driehaus Museum - Chicago, IL *SOLD OUT*

February 22 - Legion of Honor - San Francisco, CA *SOLD OUT*

February 24 - Secret Location GBD- Los Angeles, CA *SOLD OUT*

Forever Is A Feeling Tour

April 16 - The Met - Philadelphia, PA #

April 18 - The Anthem - Washington, DC #

April 21 - MGM Music Hall - Boston, MA #

April 23 - Radio City Music Hall - New York, NY #

April 25 - Massey Hall - Toronto, ON #

April 29 - Ryman Auditorium - Nashville, TN #

May 1 - Chicago Theatre - Chicago, IL #

May 5 - Palace Theatre - St. Paul, MN #

May 7 - Midland - Kansas City, MI #

May 9 - Winspear Opera House - Dallas, TX #

May 10 - Moody Amphitheater - Austin, TX #

May 12 - Red Rocks Amphitheatre - Denver, CO #

May 14 - The Greek Theatre - Los Angeles, CA #

# with Katie Gavin and jasmine.4.t.

Photo Credit: Shervin Lainez

Comments