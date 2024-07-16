Video: Lesibu Grand Releases 'Emotional Disguise' Video

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.







The critically acclaimed, rebellious political-punk act Lesibu Grand (pronounced Le-SEE-boo), will release their debut album Triggered on August 16 via Kill Rock Stars. They previously released the politically-charged new wave anthem “Anarchy” and have revealed a new single “Emotional Disguise” which debuted with FLOOD Magazine. With a gleefully hooky melody underneath turbulent lyrics, the song unveils the raw vulnerability of the human psyche and serves as a poignant reminder that beneath every facade lies a spectrum of emotions waiting to be revealed.

Using modern sounds of celestial pop, punk, and surf rock, each song of the new collection encapsulates the essence of our tumultuous society, weaving together threads of personal introspection and societal commentary. Over the course of three years, the Atlanta-based band, comprised of vocalist Tyler-Simone Molton, bassist John Renaud, guitarist Brian Turner, drummer Lee Wiggins, and keyboardist Warren Ullom, meticulously sculpted an album that encapsulates the essence of our tumultuous society, weaving together threads of personal introspection and societal commentary.

Already making waves with their intoxicating sound and revolutionary message, Lesibu Grand has performed at Afropunk Festival, SXSW, Punk Black Fest and Hulaween and earned support across BrooklynVegan, Alternative Press, Under The Radar, KEXP, WEQX and more. As Lesibu Grand embarks on this musical journey, they invite audiences to join them on a transformative odyssey—one marked by vulnerability, resilience, and unyielding passion. Through their music, the band seeks to inspire healing, ignite change, and ultimately, rock out.

Photo Credit: Nathan DuCongé

Comments