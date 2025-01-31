Video: Ledisi Releases Soulful New Single 'Love You Too'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Grammy-winning vocalist and celebrated artist Ledisi has unveiled her new single and video, "Love You Too," via Listen Back/BMG. This is a soulful R&B offering that highlights her rich, emotive vocals and timeless sound. Written and produced by Ledisi and longtime collaborator Rex Rideout, the track exudes an intimate vibe while still delivering the signature R&B essence Ledisi is known for.

Premiering on BET Soul, the music video perfectly complements the song’s heartfelt tone. Directed by Ron T. Young, the video is shot with understated elegance, the visuals capture Ledisi in serene and reflective moments, showcasing her effortless charisma and authentic connection to her music.

This exciting release comes just days before Ledisi takes center stage at Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans, where she will deliver a historic performance of "Lift Every Voice and Sing" during the pregame ceremony. This marks only the third live rendition of the anthem at the Super Bowl, and Ledisi’s deeply personal and soul-stirring interpretation is set to captivate millions.

"Performing at the Super Bowl is one of the most significant moments of my career," Ledisi said. "I’m honored to bring my voice and my story to such a monumental event, and I hope to inspire unity and pride with this performance."

With the release of "Love You Too," and a groundbreaking Super Bowl appearance on the horizon, Ledisi is once again proving why she remains one of the most influential voices in R&B and music.

