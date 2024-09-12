Video: LISA Performs 'New Woman' and 'Rockstar' at the VMAs

LISA was nominated for 4 awards this year, winning “Best K-pop” for her single, “Rockstar.”
Global superstar and world-renowned rapper, singer, dancer and style icon LISA made her solo debut on MTV’s main stage last night.
She appeared on the heels of her global smash hit single “Rockstar” and latest single, “New Woman,” featuring Rosalia. She made “VMAs” history in 2022, becoming the first solo female K-pop star and Korean soloist to win, also marking BLACKPINK’s award show debut where they performed a show-stopping rendition of hit “Pink Venom.”
LISA was nominated for 4 awards this year, winning “Best K-pop” for her single, “Rockstar.” Watch her perform "New Woman" and "Rockstar" now!
