Video: Kylie Minogue Releases New Single 'Lights Camera Action'

Kylie Minogue releases brand new single and video for “Lights Camera Action” from her highly anticipated upcoming release, Tension II - out October 18 via BMG.

“Lights Camera Action” captures the carefree spirit of the nightclub and continues the euphoric, electronic sound of previous album Tension. Produced by Lewis Thompson and written by Kylie, Thompson and Ina Wroldsen - who co-wrote smash hit single “Padam Padam” - the high energy club-inspired track is the perfect follow up to recent dance hit and Ibiza favorite, “Edge of Saturday Night” with The Blessed Madonna. The new single also includes remixes by Confidence Man, Zach Witness and JACONDA.

The accompanying video, directed by Sophie Muller and shot in Budapest, sees Kylie assuming multiple roles in several ultra iconic guises. From photographer to film star Kylie is in front of the camera and behind it in this instant classic.

Tension II is the high octane sequel to the Number 1, global smash Tension and sees Kylie head further into the electronic space. A brand new collection of 13 songs, packed full of dance floor anthems including nine brand new Kylie studio tracks plus recent collaborations with The Blessed Madonna, Orville Peck, Bebe Rexha and Tove Lo, and Sia. Available for pre-order now here.

Tension II Tracklisting:

1. Lights Camera Action

2. Taboo

3. Someone For Me

4. Good As Gone

5. Kiss Bang Bang

6. Diamonds

7. Hello

8. Dance To The Music

9. Shoulda Left Ya

10. Edge Of Saturday Night (with The Blessed Madonna)

11. My Oh My (with Bebe Rexha & Tove Lo)

12. Midnight Ride (with Orville Peck & Diplo)

13. Dance Alone (with Sia)

Last week Minogue also announced her highly anticipated ‘Tension Tour’ for 2025, which will see the global icon perform in cities across the world and is set to be Kylie’s biggest tour since 2011. Opening in Kylie’s home country Australia, the tour will then head into Asia and reach the UK in May, with more countries and dates to be announced over the coming weeks including Europe, and North and South America.

2024 has already seen Kylie take home the Global Icon Award at the BRITs, win the Best Pop Dance Recording Grammy for the smash hit, ‘Padam Padam’, attend the Met Gala, complete her inaugural Las Vegas Residency, perform at WeHo Pride and release a series of high profile collaborations. July saw Kylie perform an awe-inspiring and critically lauded headline show at London’s BST Hyde Park. Described by The Guardian as “a glorious celebration of pop perfection” (5*) and by Metro as “outrageously good” (5*), Rolling Stone’s 5* review said: “This pop queen’s London takeover proves her unchallengeable place atop the throne remains perfectly intact.” Kylie released her Number 1 album 'Tension' in September 2023 which has now surpassed 500,000 sales worldwide and nearing half a billion streams.

Comments