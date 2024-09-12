Video: Katy Perry Performs Medley of Hits at the VMAs

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Last night at the VMA's, global sensation Katy Perry received MTV’s coveted Video Vanguard Award and performed a show-stopping, career-spanning medley of her biggest hits LIVE. Songs included in the medley were "Roar," "ET," "I Kissed A Girl," "I'm His, He's Mine" ft. Doechii and more. Watch it now!

This was her first time returning to the MTV stage for the first time since 2017 when she pulled double duty as both host and performer, delivering an unforgettable grand finale performance of “Swish Swish” with Nicki Minaj that included larger-than-life props and Katy flying over the crowd.

One of the best-selling musical artists of all time, she has amassed a cumulative 115 billion streams, worldwide sales of over 70 million adjusted albums, 143 million tracks and over 27 billion video views. She’s one of only five recording artists in RIAA history to gain entry to the elite 100 Million Certified Songs club, and she now has six singles and one album for a total of SEVEN Diamond-certified titles.

Katy Perry unveiled her new single, “Lifetimes,” on August 8. A shimmering, high-octane reflection on the infinity of love. The song is from her new album, 143, which will be released on September 20 via Capitol Records.

Previous Michael Jackson Vanguard Award recipients include Shakira, Beyoncé, Nicki Minaj, Madonna, Janet Jackson, LL COOL J, Jennifer Lopez, Rihanna, Justin Timberlake and Missy Elliott. David Bowie, The Beatles and director Richard Lester shared the honor at the first-ever VMAs (1984). Watch her accept her award below.

