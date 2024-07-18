Video: Josephine Network Shares New Single 'Fat Doll'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.







Brooklyn-based queer glam rock artist Josephine Network has shared her latest single + video, “Fat Doll.”

Full of heavy hitting classic guitar licks, the track has a revving effect made modern through Josephine’s intoxicating vocals that blend a punk attitude alongside a sultry edge. A celebration of transfeminity doubling as an ode to big girls who rock, Josephine perfectly describes the single as “a fun body-positive banger that breaks through Ozempic-era beauty norms with the power of rock and roll.

Accompanying the track is a retro style video that compliments the undeniable 70’s sound of “Fat Doll,” as Josephine suddenly emerges from a bathtub full of mini dolls and brushes both her hair and the dolls’ as if they’re one and the same.

Josephine Network is an NYC project fronted by multifaceted singer/songwriter Josephine. Her music is a fluid mix of power pop, glam rock, and bubblegum, with touches of twang (“No One’s Rose”) and AM Gold (“Music is Easy”). In 2021, the title track from “Music is Easy” was featured on an episode of NPR’s This American Life. Her 8-piece ensemble The Network’s hook-heavy harmony-laden rock has led them to tour with notable acts such as Shannon and the Clams and The Lemon Twigs. The newest singles, “Static Walls,” “Valerie,” and now “Fat Doll,” maintain Josephine’s signature sweetness with a dose of hard rock power that signals what’s to come.

Josephine Network Live Dates

Aug 1 New York, NY @ Mercury Lounge w/ Beachwood Sparks^

Aug 4 New York, NY @ The Owl Music Parlor w/ Michael Mwenso+



^ - Josephine Network Country Band

+ - Josephine Network Full Band

Photo Credit: Loren Lenox

Comments