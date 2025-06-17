Video: John C. Reilly Stars in New Music Video for Jack White Hit Single

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Jack White has shared a music video for breakout No Name single “Archbishop Harold Holmes,” starring Broadway alum John C. Reilly in a ferocious, electric take on the song’s titular impassioned, self-aggrandizing religious figure.

Hot on the heels of the release of Reilly’s debut album, What’s Not To Love?, as his critically acclaimed Mister Romantic alter ego, the idea began when John, a longtime friend and fan of Jack’s, heard “Archbishop Harold Holmes” for the first time. Upon hearing the track, Reilly told White how much he'd love to play Holmes in a music video. White was immediately on board. He handed Reilly and director Gilbert Trejo complete creative freedom to make the vision their own — and to surprise him with the result.

Filmed at a church in Los Angeles, the video features a who's-who ensemble cast including Sami Perez of Cherry Glazer, model/face of YSL Beauty and frontwoman of the Paranoyds Staz Lindes, Misha Lindes of Sadgirl, Starcrawler’s Arrow de Wilde and more.

White’s most recent album, 2024’s No Name, is available now via Third Man Records. The acclaimed collection was honored with a 2025 GRAMMY® Award nomination for “Best Rock Album” – White’s 34th solo career nomination and 46th overall, along with 16 total GRAMMY® Award wins. True to his DIY roots, Jack White recorded No Name at his Third Man Studio across 2023 and 2024, pressed it at Third Man Pressing, released it via Third Man Records, and celebrated its arrival with surprise shows and sold-out pop-up dates around the world before launching the No Name Tour and commemorating it with the Live No Name EP, now available on all digital platforms.

Having recently travelled North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, and Japan with his sold out No Name Tour, White returns to the road this summer for headline festival performances at Portland, ME’s Back Cove Music & Arts Festival (August 3) Louisville, KY’s Bourbon & Beyond (September 13), Chicago, IL’s Riot Fest (September 20), and Brooklyn, NY’s CBGB Festival (September 27).

JACK WHITE - 2025 HEADLINING FESTIVAL APPEARANCES

AUGUST

3 – Portland, ME – Back Cove Music & Arts Festival

SEPTEMBER

13 – Louisville, KY – Bourbon & Beyond

20 – Chicago, IL – Riot Fest

27 – Brooklyn, NY – CBGB Festival

