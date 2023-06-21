Video: Hulu Debuts IMAGINE DRAGONS LIVE IN VEGAS Trailer

“Imagine Dragons Live in Vegas” is a documentary film, which is a love letter to the band and the city that helped make them one of the biggest acts in the world.

The film takes an intimate look at performances of the band’s chart-topping hits during their current “Mercury Tour” and archival interviews, Dan, Wayne, Ben and Daniel recount the evolution of the band, from where they started to where they are now, the highs and the lows. The Hulu Original Documentary premieres Friday, July 14.

Far from the days of playing in dive bars and casinos across the Las Vegas Strip, Imagine Dragons returns home to perform at the city’s largest stage, Allegiant Stadium, in a triumphant concert film that showcases the band's rise to fame and the city that helped shape their sound.

“Imagine Dragons Live in Vegas” is directed and produced by Matt Eastin and executive produced by Mac Reynolds, Turner Pope, John Janick, and Steve Berman, and features band members Dan Reynolds, Wayne Sermon, Ben McKee and Daniel Platzman.

This is Hulu’s second film in partnership with Interscope Records. The first documentary “Machine Gun Kelly's Life in Pink” premiered in June 2022. Other recent Hulu Original documentaries include compelling titles “Look at Me: xxTentacion”, and “69: The Saga of Danny Hernandez”, “Aaron Carter: The Little Prince of Pop” (ABC News Studios) and “Summer of Soul” which took home the Academy Award for Best Documentary Feature.

In the documentary feature space, this announcement comes on the heels of forthcoming Hulu Original docs including “Freaknik: The Wildest Party Never Told,” “Queenmaker: The Making of an It Girl”, “The Jewel Thief” and “Jelly Roll: Save Me” (ABC News Studios) all soon to join the documentary slate for the streamer.

In the past year, Hulu has had a banner run in the documentary space: In April, Brooke Shields’ “Pretty Baby” debuted as the most watched program of all ABC News Studios premieres on Hulu. Last November, “God Forbid: The Sex Scandal That Brought Down a Dynasty” became the most watched documentary feature in the streamer’s history, topping previous record holders “Captive Audience” and “Victoria’s Secret: Angels and Demons.”

Watch the new trailer here:






