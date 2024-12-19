Video: Homer Shares Wes Anderson-Inspired Video Feat. girl named GOLDEN

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Big Crown Records has shared the official video for “Wishing Well (ft. girl named GOLDEN).” The video is the latest from Ensatina, the debut album from Grammy-nominated drummer, multi-instrumentalist and producer Homer, whose distinctive stickwork helped blend the raw-but-receptive soul sound back into the mainstream via the likes of Amy Winehouse and Sharon Jones. He is also currently one of the most in demand drummers in the world, playing with everyone from Solange, Remi Wolf, Kali Uchis and Fleet Foxes to Kendrick Lamar, Adele, Silk Sonic and Jonas Brothers, to name a few. With Ensatina, Homer has stepped to the forefront as both musician and producer.

“Wishing Well” features Brooklyn-based rising artist / songwriter, girl named GOLDEN, who appears on several of Ensatina’s tracks. girl named GOLDEN and Homer were drawn together as collaborators via their same spirit of adventure and musical interests. For the “Wishing Well” video, the pair collaborated with director Ben Steiger Levine and Jordan Fein on a melodic Wes Anderson-inspired cinematic adventure diving into their adventurous and misfit-like energy.

As he began recording Ensatina, Homer had to deal with considerable personal turbulence around this time: his band Holy Hive broke up coupled with a rupture in his personal life that ended a relationship of 20+ years. This all put Homer in an uncertain place mentally, and the fallout was significant enough for him to seek professional help. "I was going through these super manic highs and then very depressive lows," Homer describes. "And being in all that, it's just so tough to imagine that the other side is there, that it'll be ok." But, with time, professional help, and support from friends and family, Homer did make it through and has been forever changed. Armed with this experience and the self-knowledge that came with it, this new album is a testament to that shift.

Homer (aka Homer Steinweiss) Ensatina is not only a heady bricolage of Homer's experience and knowledge from playing music professionally since he was 16—it's also a personal snapshot of who he is now, as well as how struggle often brings about a needed change.

