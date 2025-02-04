Video: Girlpuppy Shares 'I Just Do!' Vampire-Themed Music Video

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



girlpuppy, the musical project from Atlanta, GA’s Becca Harvey, has announced her upcoming full-length album, titled Sweetness, due for release March 28, 2025 on Captured Tracks. Sweetness is a raw and deeply personal exploration of the emotions that follow a breakup, touching on themes of grief, transformation, and growth. Written in the wake of a four-year relationship, Harvey’s songwriting unfolds like a journal—honest, detailed, and emotionally resonant.

The announcement of Sweetness comes with the confirmation of Record Release Shows in Atlanta, New York City, and Los Angeles (SEE ALL DATES BELOW), and the new single “I Just Do!” which captures the thrill and futility of falling for someone emotionally unavailable. Written after a week in LA with a whirlwind crush, the track pairs witty storytelling with chunky guitars, ‘90s snare kicks, and irresistible poison-sweet hooks.

The release of “I Just Do!” is complemented by a striking video directed by Trent Wayne (MJ Lenderman, Sinai Vessel) who also directed the video for previous single “Windows” which was released in January to acclaim from the likes of The New York Times, Rolling Stone, and Paste, following December’s “Champ” which drew praise from The FADER, Paste, and Under The Radar. Both “Windows” and “Champ” appear on Sweetness.

The video for “I Just Do!” stars Becca Harvey as a vampire protagonist at a house party, where she discovers and uncovers an Ex, an incognito vampire slayer and would-be saboteur.

Becca Harvey shares the following about the song: “I wrote this song after spending 6 days in Los Angeles with a guy I had an all consuming crush on. It’s just about that feeling of knowing you’re wasting your time by developing feelings for someone who is completely emotionally unavailable, but you do it anyway because it feels good. I wrote this entire song and then recorded a voice note of me singing it acapella in my bathtub (where I get lots of inspiration for songs). I brought it to Alex [Farrar] and he built the instruments around the melody I wrote and it turned out so much fun. This is definitely gonna be my favorite song to play on tour.”

Regarding the video, Harvey adds: “I had the idea for the vampire/vampire hunter love interest plot and when I told Trent about it he knew he could make it happen. He ended up adding in the detail that the vampire hunter is my ex and his new girlfriend (his girlfriend irl!) is at this party we both are attending. We filmed the video at our friend Kay’s house (which was already decorated perfectly) and had so much fun with all of our friends. Becoming a vampire for this video fulfilled my dream of being a Cullen.”

Director Trent Wayne also shares: “Becca and I created this vampire-themed video as a playful ode to forbidden love, with a healthy dose of camp. Drawing inspiration from the late David Lynch, Pee-wee’s Playhouse, and the charm of Johnnie To’s early 2000s Hong Kong rom-coms. In the story, a vampire hunter hunk crashes a rainbow-hued house party, where a vampire finds herself drawn to him. Becca, playing the vampire, knows she can never truly be with the hunter, who is destined to hurt her. Yet their chemistry creates a bittersweet tension - this storyline doubles as her seeing an ex at a party.”

Girlpuppy LIVE DATES

APR 4 | Atlanta, GA @ The Earl - Tickets

APR 10 | Brooklyn, NY @ Baby’s All Right - Tickets

MAY 8 | Los Angeles, CA @ Moroccan Lounge - Tickets

About girlpuppy:

Becca Harvey made her girlpuppy debut in 2020 with the lo-fi guitar pop of the single, “For You,” followed by the self-described “sad girl” indie of 2021’s Swan EP. In 2022, “I Miss When I Smelled Like You,” the Atlanta-based singer and songwriter’s foray into ‘70s-indebted arena pop, saw her team up for a one-off with Doug Schadt (Maggie Rogers). Her expansive 2022 full length debut, When I’m Alone, was recorded with Alex G guitarist Sam Acchione and engineered and mixed by Slow Pulp’s Henry Stoehr. girlpuppy’s music has gained notice from the likes of The FADER, Brooklyn Vegan, CLASH, NPR, NYLON, Paste, Under The Radar, The Line Of Best Fit, and Exclaim! among others, and Becca Harvey has appeared on the How Long Gone podcast and did an interview with Matt Berninger of The National for The Creative Independent, and even caught the attention of Charli XCX who replied to one of Becca's videos on TikTok. girlpuppy has also toured extensively both headlining and supporting the likes of DIIV, Nation of Language, Sloppy Jane, Becca Mancari, Hovvdy, Whitmer Thomas, and Matt Maltese among others, and has made festival appearances including Shaky Knees, Latitude Festival, and Riot Fest.

Photo credit: Tonje Thilesen

Comments