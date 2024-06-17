Video: Folk-Pop Trio Trousdale Release Official Video for 'Point Your Finger'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.







﻿Terrorizing Fantasia Billiards bar in Los Angeles, folk-pop band Trousdale have released the official video for their track “Point Your Finger.” This comes ahead of the July 12 release of Out Of My Mind Deluxe via Independent Co. The band also announced the tracklist for the deluxe album and upcoming features from Ben Abraham and BAILEN.

“We’ve been wanting to do a music video for ‘Point Your Finger’ ever since the song was released, and it wasn’t until our dear friend and talented editor Colton Stock reached out to us about wanting to direct this one,” shares Trousdale. “He came to us with a fully realized vision for the video and we could not have been more excited. The idea is that there are three bandits on the loose who walk into a bar and stir up some sh**. We cause a bit of a commotion which leads the bar patrons to start pointing some fingers. It’s fun, silly, we LINE DANCE, and of course, sing our asses off.”

Out Of My Mind Deluxe Tracklist

“Bad Blood”

“If I'm Honest”

“Point Your Finger”

“Movie Star”

“Can't Get Your Love Back”

“If You're Hurting”

“Sometimes”

“For Months Now”

“Go There”

“Smart Iowa”

“Placebo”

“Out Of My Mind”

“Sometimes (with Ben Abraham)”

“Movie Star (with BAILEN)”

“Night Changes (Sirius XM Version)”

“Bad Blood - Live From LA”

“If I'm Honest - Live From LA”

“The Chain - Live From LA”

“Out Of My Mind - Live From LA"

The trio shaped the tracks from Out of My Mind over the course of two years, spread between sessions in Nashville, sessions at singer-songwriter Jon Bellion’s house in Long Island, and time bouncing between the three members’ homes. Making sure they maintain their hand in the recording and production process, the group opted for home studios, returning to the comfort and intimacy of the process that they’d honed at school. Since formation, Trousdale has amassed over 75 million streams worldwide.

Earlier this month, the band released “If I’m Honest - Live From LA” which will join three other live recordings from LA’s legendary El Rey Theatre on the deluxe album, including a cover of Fleetwood Mac’s “The Chain.” The deluxe album will also feature Ben Abraham and BAILEN, as well as a session with Sirius XM. Out Of My Mind Deluxe will be available everywhere on July 12.

Kicking off this past weekend with a monumental performance at Bonnaroo and an appearance at Dashboard Confessional’s Emo Superjam, Trousdale are now out on their Still Out Of My Mind Tour. They will go on to join The Teskey Brothers for a handful of dates before playing at Green River Festival in Massachusetts and setting out for more headline dates. Trousdale’s DC show sold out months in advance with more shows nearly sold out. See all dates here and below.

﻿UPCOMING TOUR DATES

June 18 - Philadelphia, PA - The Met*

June 19 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Paramount Theater*

June 21 - Montreal, QC - Wilfrid-Pelletier Room - Place des Arts*

June 22 - Greenfield, MA - Green River Festival

June 23 - Portland, ME - Portland House of Music and Events (LOW TICKETS)

June 25 - Washington, DC - The Atlantis (SOLD OUT)

June 26 - Charlottesville, VA - The Southern Café and Music Hall (LOW TICKETS)

June 27 - Pittsburgh, PA - Thunderbird Café & Music Hall

June 28 - Cleveland, OH - Cambridge Room - House of Blues (LOW TICKETS)

June 29 - Chicago, IL - Lincoln Hall (LOW TICKETS)

August 10 - Portland, ME - Guster's On The Ocean

*supporting The Teskey Brothers

See all tour info here﻿

ABOUT TROUSDALE

Mathematicians argue that the triangle is the strongest shape—a claim easily backed by the magical, unbreakable three-part harmonies of Trousdale. Named for the pedestrian roadway running through the University of Southern California where they met, the trio of Quinn D’Andrea, Georgia Greene, and Lauren Jones became fast friends while holding each other up through an intensive music program. After reaching TikTok virality and playing to sold-out crowds, their mutual support and mystic harmonies have resulted in 2023’s Out of My Mind, with a deluxe version of the country-tinged indie pop triumph due July 12th.

The trio’s first time harmonizing proved their immense potential. Greene and Jones had been paired together for a songwriting class, and began crafting what would become Trousdale gem “Do Re Mi”. Like two sides of a triangle craving their fortifying third, they recruited D’Andrea to help finish the song. “We knew we had something special, and we just kept following that feeling,” Jones says. Greene agrees, noting that their focus has always involved subverting the industry’s tendency to pit women against each other. “All three of us went to school to do our own solo artist projects, but instead we chose each other,” she says.

The band members credit their respective families’ love of music as another important factor. D’Andrea is trained in classical piano and was obsessed with musical theater and a cappella. Jones, meanwhile, admired her dad’s acoustic guitar take on Beatles tunes and started doing the same with Taylor Swift’s hits. Greene’s house was similarly steeped in music. When the trio began singing together, however, the result was greater than their composite parts. “We were so impressed with each other even back in school, and now I feel like we get to make music with our favorite artists every day,” Jones says.

While Trousdale honed their musical alchemy, the group stretched far and wide in their inspirations. Their earliest singles and YouTube videos included covers ranging from Abba to Katy Perry, and the golden sun pop harmonies of the Eagles and Beach Boys have remained a massive influence. Out of My Mind highlight “Bad Blood” exemplifies that heady fusion, a jolt of twangy heartbreak delivered in sugary pop goodness. The immaculately groovy “Point Your Finger” meanwhile demonstrates their instrumental depth, the low-slung swagger incorporating clanking glass and smoky electric guitar into a muscly warning.

The trio shaped the tracks from Out of My Mind over the course of two years, spread between sessions in Nashville, sessions at singer-songwriter Jon Bellion’s house in Long Island, and time bouncing between the three members’ homes. When it came time to record, the group opted for home studios, returning to the comfort and intimacy of the process that they’d honed at school. “The real Trousdale sound got its legs when the three of us became heavily involved in the production of our music,” Jones says.

No matter the tone or theme of their music, it’s clear there’s a special relationship at the center of every harmony and immaculately composed track: “Our friendship and acceptance of each other holds us together, and I think that brings our fans together as well,” D’Andrea says. In that way, harmony truly sits at the core of Trousdale, with everything returning to that triangulated strength. The music fuels the friendship, and the friendship fuels the music. And on the back of that harmonious present, Trousdale continue to build toward an even more majestic country pop future.

Photo Credit: Caity Krone

Comments