Video: Jakob Nowell Collaborates with Big B on New Version of 'Pretend' Single

Sublime and Jakobs Castle front man Jakob Nowell, Grammy Award-winning artist Killer Mike and genre-bending duo Little Stranger have come together on a new version of Big B’s single “Pretend,” out now on all digital platforms. Big B first met Killer Mike in 2022, when he and motocross legend Carey Hart built a custom Indian Motorcycle for the rapper.

After their initial collaboration, Killer Mike and Big B came back together for the track “Pretend.” Jakob Nowell delivers a standout hook in the chorus as Killer Mike, Big B and Little Stranger supply authentic and light-hearted verses. “Pretend” has a nostalgic vibe that is matched by its music video, where the artists appear as 8-bit video game characters navigating a retro-inspired world of adventure.

With verses like ‘Livin’ in a tweaker pad with my tweaker dad,’ Big B reflects on his upbringing and taps into his own personal experiences. Killer Mike, with his trademark wit, raps, ‘Loud-mouthed chubby kid, confident as can be / I like BB guns, go-karts, and RUN DMC,’ balancing humor and reflection.

“Pretend” is the third single from Big B’s first album in over a decade, Wellness Check, out now via Regime Music Group.

About Big B

Big B has been a dominant figure in the underground music scene since his breakout release High Class White Trash in 2004. Over the years, he’s continued to merge his unique blend of outlaw hip-hop, alternative rock, and country, earning a loyal following. His single Sinner, featuring Scott Russo of Unwritten Law, catapulted him into mainstream success, dominating Alternative Rock radio and becoming a summer anthem, even garnering heavy airplay on stations like KROQ.

With over two decades of music under his belt, Big B continues to evolve his sound and push boundaries. His latest project showcases his ability to transcend genres, combining raw, honest lyricism with catchy melodies. Known for blending hip-hop, alternative rock, country, and laid-back reggae, Big B has solidified his place as a modern outlaw artist with a rebellious edge akin to legends like Johnny Cash.

In 2024, Big B continues to make waves with his new single Pretend, featuring Killer Mike, Jakob Nowell, and Little Stranger. This release has further cemented his reputation as a versatile artist unafraid to collaborate with a diverse range of talent. He has also partnered with Madison Square Garden for major advertising campaigns, proving that his music resonates across various platforms and with wide-ranging audiences.

Big B’s career has spanned multiple albums, collaborations with the likes of Everlast and Cisco Adler, and extensive touring alongside acts such as Pennywise, Pepper, and Kottonmouth Kings. A former cast member of A&E’s hit show INKED, where he worked at the Hart & Huntington Tattoo Company with motocross icon Carey Hart, Big B gained even more recognition. INKED brought him a new legion of fans, expanding his reach beyond the underground.

With five studio albums under his belt and a dedicated fanbase, Big B remains committed to his musical journey. His hard-hitting lyrics, anthemic choruses, and guitar-infused beats draw in fans of all stripes, from Eminem to Sublime and Willie Nelson to Unwritten Law.

