News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Video: Jakob Nowell Collaborates with Big B on New Version of 'Pretend' Single

Listen to the new track from the Jakob Nowell and Big B.

By: Oct. 24, 2024
Get Access To Every Broadway Story

Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.




Existing user? Just click login.




Sublime and Jakobs Castle front man Jakob Nowell, Grammy Award-winning artist Killer Mike and genre-bending duo Little Stranger have come together on a new version of Big B’s single “Pretend,” out now on all digital platforms. Big B first met Killer Mike in 2022, when he and motocross legend Carey Hart built a custom Indian Motorcycle for the rapper.

After their initial collaboration, Killer Mike and Big B came back together for the track “Pretend.” Jakob Nowell delivers a standout hook in the chorus as Killer Mike, Big B and Little Stranger supply authentic and light-hearted verses. “Pretend” has a nostalgic vibe that is matched by its music video, where the artists appear as 8-bit video game characters navigating a retro-inspired world of adventure. 

With verses like ‘Livin’ in a tweaker pad with my tweaker dad,’ Big B reflects on his upbringing and taps into his own personal experiences. Killer Mike, with his trademark wit, raps, ‘Loud-mouthed chubby kid, confident as can be / I like BB guns, go-karts, and RUN DMC,’ balancing humor and reflection.

“Pretend” is the third single from Big B’s first album in over a decade, Wellness Check, out now via Regime Music Group.

About Big B

Big B has been a dominant figure in the underground music scene since his breakout release High Class White Trash in 2004. Over the years, he’s continued to merge his unique blend of outlaw hip-hop, alternative rock, and country, earning a loyal following. His single Sinner, featuring Scott Russo of Unwritten Law, catapulted him into mainstream success, dominating Alternative Rock radio and becoming a summer anthem, even garnering heavy airplay on stations like KROQ.

With over two decades of music under his belt, Big B continues to evolve his sound and push boundaries. His latest project showcases his ability to transcend genres, combining raw, honest lyricism with catchy melodies. Known for blending hip-hop, alternative rock, country, and laid-back reggae, Big B has solidified his place as a modern outlaw artist with a rebellious edge akin to legends like Johnny Cash.

In 2024, Big B continues to make waves with his new single Pretend, featuring Killer Mike, Jakob Nowell, and Little Stranger. This release has further cemented his reputation as a versatile artist unafraid to collaborate with a diverse range of talent. He has also partnered with Madison Square Garden for major advertising campaigns, proving that his music resonates across various platforms and with wide-ranging audiences.

Big B’s career has spanned multiple albums, collaborations with the likes of Everlast and Cisco Adler, and extensive touring alongside acts such as Pennywise, Pepper, and Kottonmouth Kings. A former cast member of A&E’s hit show INKED, where he worked at the Hart & Huntington Tattoo Company with motocross icon Carey Hart, Big B gained even more recognition. INKED brought him a new legion of fans, expanding his reach beyond the underground.

With five studio albums under his belt and a dedicated fanbase, Big B remains committed to his musical journey. His hard-hitting lyrics, anthemic choruses, and guitar-infused beats draw in fans of all stripes, from Eminem to Sublime and Willie Nelson to Unwritten Law.



Comments

To post a comment, you must register and login.



Next on Stage Season 5



Videos