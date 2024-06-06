Video: Felicity Releases New Single 'There's Been A Lot Going On' From Debut EP

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Felicity pushes through the moodiest of days with her bitter new single “There’s Been A Lot Going On,” the latest from her debut EP You Take Me To Dinner But You'll Never Feed My Soul (July 19 via East Music Row Records). Titled after a favorite phrase of her mom’s, the far-too-relatable track is accompanied by a music video that finds Felicity reaching the end of her rope after pulling yet another unending shift at “this hellacious sports bar where all dreams go to die.”

Atwood Magazine featured the video this morning, naming Felicity an “Artist To Watch” and declaring "The Nashville-based singer/songwriter aches in all the right ways on her bold, brooding, and soul-soaked song…pouring heaps of burnout, exhaustion, and fatigue into a breathtakingly cinematic, dreamy, and emotionally charged reverie.”

“Austin Luther and I wrote this one alone in his home studio,” says the Nashville-based Australian singer/songwriter. “I had bartended until three in the morning the night before and my eyes and soul were hanging out of my head. I was working seven days a week at two restaurants and an office to pay to finish my project and was burnt out in every way. I felt guilty for neglecting certain aspects of my life and those around me that cared for me, and at the time it just felt like there was too damn much going on. The song wrote itself and we practically had a finished demo the same day.”

She continues, “I wanted the music video to really reflect that spiraling emotion of feeling like it’s all too much. Getting back from a brutal shift and drinking wine on your couch in your undies, all the way to eating bread in the street. Sometimes life can be insane and drive you to insanity in the process. Like if girl dinner met a well-overdue breakdown. That was the vibe.”

“There’s Been A Lot Going On” follows Felicity’s previous single “I Prefer You In My Head,” a tense and painful confessional lamenting the never-ending cycle of a toxic relationship well past its expiration date. Raised on the direct and provocative music of artists like Alanis Morissette, Felicity’s songwriting feels more like an essential exorcism than a personal choice. The new EP encompasses the full spectrum of heartache, with tracks about f*ckbois who overpromise, grungy, dirty love stories, and of course a classic scorched-earth revenge song.

Born in Perth, Australia, Felicity spent her childhood bouncing between Indonesia, South Africa, and Colorado. She wrote her first song at age 15 and recorded it with studio time her mother won at a local auction, launching her straight into the fraught web of the music world. After several years of stops and starts, releasing a group of singles and running into a few shady characters along the way, she realized she needed to start over and really find her voice. So she made her way to Nashville, where she met producer Austin Luther and singer/songwriter Johnny Gates, who quickly signed her to their new label. Now emerging with a barnburner of a debut, You Take Me To Dinner But You'll Never Feed My Soul finds Felicity fearlessly taking on the industry and the men who have wronged her with equal fervor.

You Take Me To Dinner But You'll Never Feed My Soul Tracklist

1. I Prefer You In My Head

2. Lovebomb

3. There’s Been A Lot Going On

4. Throw My Heart Away

5. So Called Rich Man

Photo Credit: Taylor Ballantyne

