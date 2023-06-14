Video: Faye Fantarrow Releases Music Video for 'The Weekend'

The video is now available to watch through YouTube.

By: Jun. 14, 2023

U.K. singer, songwriter and rising star Faye Fantarrow released her seven-song EP, AWOL, via Dave Stewart’s Bay Street Records earlier this year. Out today (June 14) is the official music video for one of the tracks, “The Weekend.” Filmed in Fantarrow’s hometown of Sunderland, the vivid music video for the contagious song was directed by Myles Docherty.

“‘The Weekend,’ for me, is a great example of mine and Dave’s working relationship and how we collaborate as artists,” shares Fantarrow. “It was so lovely seeing the soundscape dynamic come together in the production of the song and to see all the hard work of everyone involved including the team behind the video. Needless to say, I am very proud of this track and video and honored to have worked with the great Mr. Stewart.” 

Dave Stewart adds: “‘The Weekend’ is another unique lyric from Faye; just telling how it is for so many hard working people here in Britain. Her vocal delivery sounds so effortless and her melodies are infectious, as usual. We had an amazing time making the whole EP and ‘The Weekend’ speaks about having a celebration in the face of adversity. It’s a very poignant song for so many, including Faye Fantarrow who is a true hero in my eyes.”

Overall, AWOL encapsulates Faye’s trademark sound: soulful alternative tones, her signature vocals coupled with a strummed guitar and a thumping rhythm. Signed to Eurythmics' Dave Stewart's Bay Street Records in 2021, Fantarrow’s debut arrived following the heartbreaking revelation that she has been diagnosed with an extremely rare and potentially fatal Glioma brain tumor. Faye has in fact battled and beaten Leukemia twice since she was first diagnosed at eight years old. The discovery of this new tumor — as she was recording her debut album with Stewart — came as a devastating shock. AWOL is available on all DSPs, click here to listen. 

Fantarrow was spotlighted in 2022’s BBC Introducing Ones To Watch list and the winner of (Lindisfarne founder) Alan Hull’s annual Songwriting Award in 2021.

Watch the new music video here:



Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... (read more about this author)

