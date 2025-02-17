Video: Dom Mariani Shares Music Video for Recent Single 'Jangleland'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Dom Mariani, legendary frontman of garage rockers The Stems and Power Pop heroes DM3, steps away from his current blues-heavy outfit Datura4 to return to his jangle pop roots. His brand-new solo single, "Jangleland," is a breezy, country-tinged ode to the electric folk rock of the late '60s and the sun-kissed West Coast vibe of the early ‘70s.

Recorded in Perth, Western Australia, "Jangleland" features a crack band: Joe Grech (Datura4) on bass, drummer Salv Di Criscito, Peter Busher (The Lone Rangers) on acoustic guitar and backing vocals, and Luke Dux (The Floors and Kill Devil Hills) on pedal steel. This track is the first taste of Mariani's forthcoming self-titled solo album, showcasing the unique West Australian guitar pop flavor he helped pioneer from the late '80s onwards.

"I'd written 'Jangleland' some time ago and kept revisiting it, playing it at the odd solo show," Mariani explains. "I'd accumulated enough material over the last decade that didn't fit with Datura4, and I thought it was time to put them all on one album. I've been a Byrds fan my whole life, and I'm still in awe of their sound. I was inspired to bring some of that spirit to this tune."

Photo credit: Deb Pelser

