Video: Chappell Roan Performs 'Good Luck, Babe!' at the VMAs

Chappell Roan took the stage last night at the 2024 Video Music Award, performing her hit single "Good Luck, Babe!"

Her performance included an elaborate set featuring a medieval castle backdrop, complete with armored soldiers with swords and a crossbow with a flaming arrow.

This was her first ever award show LIVE on the “VMAs” stage and came in the midst of a record-breaking year that includes her first-ever Top 10 on Billboard’s Hot 100 with “Good Luck, Babe!,” her critically-acclaimed album The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess, and setting all-time attendance records at Lollapalooza and Gov Ball earlier this summer.

The first-time nominee was up for two categories, ultimately winning “Best New Artist.” Watch the performance here!

Comments