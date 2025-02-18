Video: Carolina Oliveros (Combo Chimbita) Releases First Single From Solo Project

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.







Carolina Oliveros, the hypnotic vocalist known for her work with projects like Combo Chimbita, Bulla En El Barrio, and Latin GRAMMY nominated Tonada, has released the first single off of a solo album to be released this Summer. "Asfixia" is how Carolina "starts to liberate her self from the generational repression she's grown up with and the patriarchal eye we've all been under," she says. "Asfixia" is the first solo track for Oliveros, and points in a direction painted with depth, embellished with touches of her Caribbean roots and musical formation, and solidifying her as a crucial voice that cuts through the noise of all we're living through.

"Asfixia" comes alongside an eye-catching and heart-wrenching video directed by Dior Rodriguez, the Afro-Caribbean filmmaker known for her work with Yendry, Jarina De Marco, and much more.

Oliveros was born and raised in Barranquilla, Colombia and studied music at Bellas Artes. She was immersed in investigation of Bulluerengue, Gaita, Cumbia, Tambores and many other traditional Caribbean rhythms that inform her compositions across all of her projects. Carolina moved to New York City in 2014, and not long after founded the psychedelic outfit Combo Chimbita, with whom she's released 3 albums and toured internationally.

"Asfixia" is the first track of an album that Carolina Co-Produced with Jacob Plasse (Daptone, Orquesta Akokán). It's out now on Chulo Records.

Comments