Video: Carley Ridersleeve Releases Music Video for New Song 'She Knows'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.







Rising country music star Carley Ridersleeve is excited to announce the release of her latest single, “She Knows,” available now on all major streaming platforms, listen HERE. Following her recent track “Bad Things,” this new release showcases Carley's distinctive blend of heartfelt storytelling and captivating melodies. Carley collaborated with Morgan Saint and Kirsten Maxwell for “She Knows” which is 100% female-written and produced.

Carley Riderlseeve has quickly made a name for herself in the music industry with her powerful vocals and masterful guitar skills. A self-taught multi-instrumentalist from New York, Carley has been crafting her sound since childhood, teaching herself drums, piano, bass and guitar. Carley has spent the past few years writing and producing music for both independent and major label artists.

“She Knows” marks another step in Carley's musical evolution, embracing a sound that feels like a natural extension of her artistry. The song captures her heartfelt approach to songwriting, resonating with listeners through its emotional depth and authenticity.

“‘She Knows' is a classic song about unrequited love,” Carley explains. “I was very in love with my best friend, and we were extremely close, which created a confusing dynamic where I never knew if she had romantic feelings too, or if our bond was strictly a friendship to her. The chorus talks about never being able to escape thinking of her, from waking up in the morning to taking off my makeup at the end of the night. It can feel impossible to quiet your own mind when you're deep in love like that! I drew a lot of inspiration musically from the sweet yet heartbreaking sound of classic 60's and 70's country ballads.”

With her upcoming project set to release in 2025, Carley Ridersleeve continues to push the boundaries of country music, blending classic influences with a modern twist. Each song on the project will be entirely written, performed, produced, and engineered by Carley, highlighting her talent and dedication to her craft. With an emphasis on authenticity and storytelling, Carley is quickly establishing herself as a pioneering voice in the modern country music scene.

For more updates and to stay connected with Carley, fans can follow her on social media and visit her official website.

Comments