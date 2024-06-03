Video: Caribou Shares New Video for 'Broke My Heart'

Alongside the single, Snaith will also embark on a US tour this November, followed by dates in Europe in 2025.

In April, Dan Snaith, aka Caribou, returned with his first new tune in two years, “Honey.” Now, he has released a new single, “Broke My Heart.”

Speaking of the single, Snaith says: "I always find it hard to believe those 'it came to me in a dream' stories about songs arriving fully formed... but this one was pretty close to that, which is not how it usually goes for me. I sat down at a piano one day and the string riff was just there at my fingertips and the vocal melody followed right behind it. I wish they all happened like that."

Caribou 2024 Live Dates

October 14, Tokyo, JP @ O-East

October 17, Amsterdam, NL @ Amsterdam Dance Event *

November 8, Vancouver, BC @ PNE Forum *

November 9, Portland, OR @ Roseland *

November 10, Seattle, WA @ Showbox Sodo *

November 12, Oakland, CA @ Fox *

November 13, Los Angeles, CA @ Shrine Expo Hall *

November 15, Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom * ^

November 17, 2024 Chicago, IL @ Salt Shed *

November 18, Atlanta, GA @ Eastern *

November 19, Washington D.C. @ Anthem *

November 20, 2024 Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall *

November 21, 2024 Queens, NY @ Great Hall at Avant Gardner *

November 23, Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall *

November 25, Montreal, QC @ L’Olympia *

* = support from Yunè Pinku

^ = with Joy Orbison

2025 Live Dates

February 3, Paris @ Zenith Paris, FR @ La Villette

February 4, Esch/Alzette, LX @ Rockhal

February 6, London, UK @ Roundhouse

Feb 7, London, UK @ Roundhouse

Feb 8, London, UK @ Roundhouse

February 9, Leeds, UK @ 02 Academy

February 10, Bristol, UK @ Bristol Beacon

February 11, Brussels, BE @ Ancienne Belgique

February 12, Brussels, BE @ Ancienne Belgique

February 14, Berlin, DE @ UFO (Velodrom)

Photo credit: Fabrice Bourgelle



