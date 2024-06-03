Video: Caribou Shares New Video for 'Broke My Heart'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



In April, Dan Snaith, aka Caribou, returned with his first new tune in two years, “Honey.” Now, he has released a new single, “Broke My Heart.”

Speaking of the single, Snaith says: "I always find it hard to believe those 'it came to me in a dream' stories about songs arriving fully formed... but this one was pretty close to that, which is not how it usually goes for me. I sat down at a piano one day and the string riff was just there at my fingertips and the vocal melody followed right behind it. I wish they all happened like that."

Alongside the single, Snaith will also embark on a US tour this November, followed by dates in Europe in 2025. Full dates and tickets can be found here.

Caribou 2024 Live Dates

October 14, Tokyo, JP @ O-East

October 17, Amsterdam, NL @ Amsterdam Dance Event *

November 8, Vancouver, BC @ PNE Forum *

November 9, Portland, OR @ Roseland *

November 10, Seattle, WA @ Showbox Sodo *

November 12, Oakland, CA @ Fox *

November 13, Los Angeles, CA @ Shrine Expo Hall *

November 15, Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom * ^

November 17, 2024 Chicago, IL @ Salt Shed *

November 18, Atlanta, GA @ Eastern *

November 19, Washington D.C. @ Anthem *

November 20, 2024 Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall *

November 21, 2024 Queens, NY @ Great Hall at Avant Gardner *

November 23, Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall *

November 25, Montreal, QC @ L’Olympia *

* = support from Yunè Pinku

^ = with Joy Orbison

2025 Live Dates

February 3, Paris @ Zenith Paris, FR @ La Villette

February 4, Esch/Alzette, LX @ Rockhal

February 6, London, UK @ Roundhouse

Feb 7, London, UK @ Roundhouse

Feb 8, London, UK @ Roundhouse

February 9, Leeds, UK @ 02 Academy

February 10, Bristol, UK @ Bristol Beacon

February 11, Brussels, BE @ Ancienne Belgique

February 12, Brussels, BE @ Ancienne Belgique

February 14, Berlin, DE @ UFO (Velodrom)

Photo credit: Fabrice Bourgelle

