Video: Camila Cabello Performs 'Godspeed' and 'June Gloom' at the VMAs

Last night at the Video Music Awards, 4x “VMAs” winner and GRAMMY® nominated pop superstar Camila Cabello returned to the iconic MTV stage for her third time.
At the awards show ceremony, she sang a medley of her songs Godspeed and June Gloom from her fourth studio album, C, XOXO.
The 15x nominee was nominated this year for “Best Pop.” In celebration of her return to the “VMAs” stage, BACARDÍ Rum brought super-fans along for a once-in-a-lifetime experience and a special fan tribute, debuting during the show. Watch the performance now!
