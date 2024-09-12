Video: Camila Cabello Performs 'Godspeed' and 'June Gloom' at the VMAs

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.







Last night at the Video Music Awards, 4x “VMAs” winner and GRAMMY® nominated pop superstar Camila Cabello returned to the iconic MTV stage for her third time.

At the awards show ceremony, she sang a medley of her songs Godspeed and June Gloom from her fourth studio album, C, XOXO.

The 15x nominee was nominated this year for “Best Pop.” In celebration of her return to the “VMAs” stage, BACARDÍ Rum brought super-fans along for a once-in-a-lifetime experience and a special fan tribute, debuting during the show. Watch the performance now!

Comments