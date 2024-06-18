Video: Blitz Vega Shares Video for New Single 'Love City'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.







“Although [the video] is emotional and hard to watch sometimes, it’s a reminder of why we are releasing the music,” says BLITZ VEGA’s guitarist Kav Sandhu (formerly of Happy Mondays) about the newly released “Love City” video which pulls footage from when the band (formed by Kav and the The Smiths legendary bassist Andy Rourke) were deep in the process of making their long-awaited debut album Northern Gentleman (released date: September 27, 2024 via FutureSonic Records).

As Andy’s posthumous album, Northern Gentlemen is a bittersweet celebration of the late, seminal bassist's decades-long impact on the music world and stands as a testament to the power and impact he continues to have. Kav adds, “It’s great to see how happy and focused Andy was in all the footage we captured when recording the Blitz Vega album. It really comes across in the video. Blitz Vega is Andy Rourke. Andy Rourke is Blitz Vega.”



Similar to Blitz Vega’s previous singles which have amalgamated all manner of indie and alternative sounds from both sides of the Atlantic, “Love City” is propelled by rattling beats, pulsating buzzsaw bass and the elegantly wasted rush of classic ‘70s NYC punk with those and it’s about those quintessential wild, sun soaked, fast-paced Los Angeles nights as a backdrop. “The excitement of going out, letting your hair down and forgetting your troubles, enjoying the variety of life that L.A. had to offer... This song is about experiencing your own individual journey but ultimately ending up in the same place and mindset as the people you meet along the way. You can look at it simply as the magic of a great night out where everything falls into place or a life journey which shapes the way you think. But hopefully it makes you smile a little. It’s a happy song.”

“Love City” joins the previous singles “Disconnected,” “Strong Forever” (which features fellow Smiths bandmate Johnny Marr), “LA Vampire” and “Lost & Found” in previewing Northern Gentleman. Titled in Andy's honor who, as a Mancunian, was a "northern gentleman," the 10-track album documents the duo’s time together: a record informed by their creative connection, their brotherhood and the spirit of pushing on in the face of overwhelming challenges of Andy’s illness amidst the pandemic lockdown.



Yet, if you spin the record without knowing its context or back story, you’ll discover a record which, at varying turns, inspires with an escapist exuberance, hits hard with swaggering rock ‘n’ roll hooks, and offers unexpectedly unorthodox touches - especially the swooning strings of “High Gravity” and the scratching and big beat percussion of its closing track “Pass The Gun.”

The other promise that Kav made to Andy was to take BLITZ VEGA on the road. That started with a recent show at London’s Scala, with more live performances in the works - expect more news on that front to be revealed soon. Joining Kav in the BLITZ VEGA live band is Asa Brown (keyboards / backing vocals), Rex Roulette (guitar), Greg Gent (guitar / backing vocals), Craig Eriksson (drums) and George Yelding (bass).

Northern Gentleman will be released on September 27, 2024.

Northern Gentlemen Tracklisting

Disconnected Strong Forever (feat. Johnny Marr) Hole In My Heart Big Nose Lost Myself Lost & Found High Gravity Love City LA Vampire Pass The Gun

Photo credit: Lexi Bonin

Comments