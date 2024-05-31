Video: BlakeIANA Releases Music Video for 'See Us' Featuring Skilla Baby

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Turning up the heat just in time for summer, buzzing St. Louis rapper BlakeIANA shows no signs of slowing down and is back with a brand new single produced by STL’s own Chopsquad DJ, and music video “See Us” [feat. Skilla Baby] out now via 300 Entertainment/Murda Beatz Music.

On the track, BlakeIANA steps into the spotlight with a one-two punch of bold and braggadocious bars and soaring melodies. Setting the tone for the mood of the summer she confidently chants, “They gone put they head down every time they see us.” Skilla Baby rolls through with a hard-hitting verse of his own. Together, the midwest natives' chemistry practically leaves the production in flames. The accompanying visual mirrors the energy from the song. The duo takes over a packed nightclub surrounded by friends, a whole lot of bottles, and no shortage of the right energy ahead of Summer.

The single follows her latest anthem “Pricey” [feat. Moneybagg Yo]. Beyond piling up hundreds of thousands of streams, it attracted critical acclaim. XXL touted it among “The 13 Best New Hip-Hop Songs This Week.” It landed in the wake of “STL FINEST.” Gaining critical acclaim, Girls United promised it was “worth adding to your playlist,” going on to rave, “BlakeIANA is a fiery force.”

About BlakeIANA:

Hustlers aren’t made. They’re born. A lifelong hunger—practically developed in the womb— drives BlakeIANA. The St. Louis-born rapper instantly makes her presence known by spitting raw truth and exuding boss-level charisma and confidence with a laser focus. Growing up, she lived with her mom and little sister surrounded by a big extended family of aunts and uncles. Immersed in the beauty world, she learned the ropes by hanging out in a local hair and nail salon owned by her older cousins. At eight-years-old, she taught herself how to braid. During high school, she picked up another skill, doing eyelash extensions for a growing clientele of peers and finding her own niche. She asserted herself as a boss for the first time and developed an entrepreneurial vision at the helm of her own business. In 2022, an Atlanta vacation put everything into perspective for BlakeIANA after she visited the Trap Museum. Upon returning home, she spent as much time in the studio as possible. In 2022, BlakeIANA cooked up her breakout “Bing Bong” powered up by her elastic wordplay and chantable choruses. It instantly exploded on social media, piling up millions of views on TikTok and over 1 million streams on Spotify. Meanwhile, JT of City Girls, Kali, and GloRilla each touted her music on social media. Sexyy Red would then jump on the remix to “Bing Bong” which gained nearly 4 million streams on Spotify and 3 million views on the video. Making headlines, she also spoke to TRSH Tallk for an exclusive interview in addition to delivering a standout performance of “Bing Bong” for On The Radar and interview. Signing to 300 Entertainment, she introduces herself as a fiery force as she continues to release new music and prepare for her forthcoming debut project.

