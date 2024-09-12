Video: Benson Boone Performs 'Beautiful Things' at 2024 VMAs

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Last night at the VMAs, breakout hitmaker Benson Boone made his LIVE “VMAs” performance debut, continuing his record-setting year that includes the most-streamed track for the first half of 2024 with over 2 billion streams for chart-topper “Beautiful Things” from his debut album Fireworks and Rollerblades (Warner Records). Watch him perform the hit!

Boone recently announced additional dates for his sold-out world tour of the same name and earlier this summer, opened for Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour in London at Wembley Stadium.

The MTV PUSH artist and first-time “VMAs” nominee was also up for his first Moon Person, nominated in three categories including “Best New Artist” and “Best Alternative," for which he took home the award.

