Video: Benson Boone Performs 'Beautiful Things' at 2024 VMAs

He took home an award for "Best Alternative."

By: Sep. 12, 2024
Last night at the VMAs, breakout hitmaker Benson Boone made his LIVE “VMAs” performance debut, continuing his record-setting year that includes the most-streamed track for the first half of 2024 with over 2 billion streams for chart-topper “Beautiful Things” from his debut album Fireworks and Rollerblades (Warner Records). Watch him perform the hit!

Boone recently announced additional dates for his sold-out world tour of the same name and earlier this summer, opened for Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour in London at Wembley Stadium. 

The MTV PUSH artist and first-time “VMAs” nominee was also up for his first Moon Person, nominated in three categories including “Best New Artist” and “Best Alternative," for which he took home the award.



