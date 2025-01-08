Video: 1nonly Releases Ominous New Single 'STRAIGHT 2 IT'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Kicking off 2025 with a bang, rising Las Vegas rapper-producer 1nonly serves up a menacingly magnetic new single and music video entitled “STRAIGHT 2 IT.”

Ominous strings set the tone for the song, giving it the heft and weight of an old-school Hitchcockian score. Picking up the pace, the main loop stalks a head-nodding beat laced with heavy bass. Across the soundscape, 1nonly’s gritty delivery remains bruisingly bold.

The accompanying animated video continues what has become a tradition of arresting visuals. In the clip, a cigarette-smoking rat drives down a dark highway. Along the way, he picks up a hitchhiking masked slasher and a zombie. As to be expected, all kinds of madness ensues from this point forward.

"STRAIGHT 2 IT" lands in the wake of “VICODIN," which followed the boundary-pushing tracks "WHAT YOU WANT" and “Falling.” It was preceded by the moody number “Scars,” as well as "POPTHATRUNK" featuring Freddie Dredd, and “GHOSTKILLA” featuring Jasiah. Those songs followed on the heels of the Homesick EP’s release late last year, which included the singles “Mine” and “Step Back!” alongside New Zealand rapper-producer SXMPRA as well as “Leave,” a swaggering track that utilizes both a powerful hip-hop bass with frenetic electronic beats.

Sidestepping convention in favor of dynamic, genre-defying music has always set 1nonly apart from the pack. Now, 1nonly is getting “STRAIGHT 2 IT” and asserting himself as a proven disruptor.

ABOUT 1NONLY:

1nonly’s gothic raps are dark, yet glamorous. Every song is a blur of euphoria and violence, a mosh pit of TikTok generation rap tropes, while he sits at the center, dropping flexes in a deceptively casual cadence. He’s at peace in the chaos. Born Nathan Fuller in 2004 in Las Vegas, NV, 1nonly first dove into alt-metal bands like Linkin Park and Breaking Benjamin, later finding hop-hop as a high schooler through skate culture and the internet. He put out his first music in 2019, recorded on a gaming headset, and immediately found an audience for his hooky, tongue-in-cheek style. As he immersed himself in recording more, he shifted from bedroom pop to rap and began honing his sample-heavy sound. Now signed to Warner Records and represented by Wax Management, 1nonly wants to take his songwriting to the next level, tapping even further into the romantic darkness he’s cultivated in his music. He’s one of rap’s true punks, making uniquely gloomy, angsty, and otherworldly songs that just might push the whole genre—multiple genres, even—forward.

Photo ﻿Credit: Jonathan Weiner

