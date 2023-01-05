Vevo and TikTok Announce Partnership

Vevo, the world's leading music video network, today announced its partnership with TikTok to create and program Trending on TikTok, a new weekly Vevo show rounding up the music videos of the top trending songs on TikTok, alongside clips of the creators utilizing these songs in their content

Trending on TikTok will be available across the Vevo network in the U.S., Canada, Mexico and Brazil, and will be a staple TV premiere on Vevo's FAST (free ad supported streaming TV) channels, with consecutive airing during peak viewing hours throughout the week.

"We're excited to kick off the new year with TikTok, which has become a powerhouse for music discovery for fans worldwide, driving music video viewership. When a song is trending on TikTok, people will actively seek out and watch that song's music video on the Vevo network. Tapping into the creator economy was the next logical step in showcasing the power of fan communities on social media and how it fosters the music discovery process," said JP Evangelista, senior vice president, content, programming & marketing, Vevo.

"We are combining years of tastemaking expertise with our understanding of viewership trends, and there is a huge appetite for short form content on TV, so we hope Trending on TikTok becomes a go-to show on TV."

Trending on TikTok joins Vevo's successful slate of original programming, such as Pop Video Weekly, Hip-Hop Video Weekly and Somos Video Semanal, each of which similarly recap their respective official music videos that audiences need to know.

"Moreover, we are launching this show having established a massive television footprint - one that has proliferated as Vevo has become an integral offering on connected TV over the past few years. As the largest screen in the home, the TV is the center of the home, where people love to lean back and enjoy content from their favorite artists and creators," added Evangelista.

"Music and entertainment are at the center of what powers trends from our platform that reverberate throughout culture, the industry, and the charts," said Dan Page, head of global business development, new screens, TikTok. "We are excited for our partnership with Vevo to expand that experience beyond the platform, supercharging the discovery process and celebrating the community's favorite songs and artists."

As the world's leading music video network, Vevo has become an essential part of Connected TV (CTV) services and FAST lineups from the world's leading streaming TV distributors, most recently Amazon Freevee, Hulu Live, and Plex.