Vevo and Sody Release Two DSCVR at Home Live Performance Videos

Vevo announces the release of Sody's DSCVR at Home performances of "Charlotte" and her new single "Bedroom Ceiling." Vevo DSCVR focuses on the development of emerging artists, through performance content and careful curation. Vevo has a long history of helping emerging artists break through to new and wider audiences. Past alumni of Vevo's DSCVR series include Billie Eilish, dodie and Kiana Ledé. Vevo is committed to working with artists at an early stage of their career to create unique content that brings their music to life visually and provides exposure to new audiences through the platform.

Emerging British singer-songwriter Sody crafts heart-rending pop with an emotional sincerity beyond her 19 years. Her career began with her first single "Sorry" in 2016, and shortly thereafter signed to Relentless Records at age 17. Sody now has both a Glastonbury set and over 50 million streams under her belt, proving this is just the beginning for the budding star.

"Bedroom Ceiling" and "Charlotte" are now streaming on all platforms. Keep up with exclusive content from artists all over the world on YouTube.com/Vevo.

