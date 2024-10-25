VetsAid 2024 Has Been Cancelled

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Joe Walsh, multi-GRAMMY Award winning musician and Kennedy Center Honor recipient, and VetsAid, a national 501(c)3 non-profit veterans organization, have announced the cancellation of this year's concert, scheduled to take place at UBS Arena on November 11, 2024, citing reasons beyond their control. Despite the cancellation, however, VetsAid confirmed that they will disburse $400,000 in grants to the recently announced grant recipients.

“The wellbeing of our veterans and their families remains my foremost concern and the primary mission of VetsAid,” Walsh explained, a Gold Star Kid himself. “While I am disappointed in the cancellation of this year’s event and apologize for any inconvenience to our fans, I am thrilled to share that VetsAid will provide $400,000 in grants to these fine organizations who will focus these funds on the ground in New York and New Jersey to veterans who have sacrificed so much and asked for so little in return.”

Ticketmaster will be contacting all ticket holders with refund instructions.

VETSAID GRANT RECIPIENTS:

Travis Manion Foundation, Fourblock, Hire Heroes Foundation, America’s VetDogs, Vets4Warriors, Our Military Kids, Foundation for Women Warriors, HunterSeven Foundation, Merging Vets & Players Homeward Bound Adirondacks, Project Refit, AMVETS Service Foundation of New Jersey, North Country Veterans Association

For more information about VetsAid, please visit www.vetsaid.org

