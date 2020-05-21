Venus Furs Announces Self-Titled Album

Venus Furs, the moniker of Montreal's Paul Kasner, has announced the release of his upcoming self-titled LP out July 10th 2020 through his independent label, Silk Screaming Records. With this announcement comes driving new single, 'Page Before' that you can now listen to below!



'Page Before' is a song about walking into a party with a weird vibe, only to discover that you are walking into your own wake. There's a nod to We Are Scientists in the lyrics ("the scene is cold and the party's dead"). There's an abrupt change around the two-minute mark, to a bass driven riff that builds and builds to a crescendo, with delayed noise solos matched in performance with panning, for a trippy headphone experience...

"This song is meaningful to me because it's been closing my live sets for the last few years, something I can't wait to be doing again. It's also the last song on my upcoming debut album, and as such I'm thrilled that it's the first to announce the album's release date", adds Kasner.

Related Articles View More Music Stories

From This Author TV News Desk