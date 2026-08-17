Vanessa Amorosi, Rob Farnham, Dannielle Gaha to Join Farnham Tribute Concert

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Producers Tony Cochrane AM and Thea Jeanes-Cochrane of Cochrane Entertainment Collective, together with Paul Dainty AO of TEG Dainty, announced three additional performers who will join the already star-studded line-up for THE SONGS OF John Farnham: A LIVING LEGEND – THE CELEBRATION CONCERT, the special event created to celebrate John's extraordinary contribution to Australia and, in part, to raise funds and awareness for Head and Neck Cancer Australia.

Joining the extraordinary line-up are Australian vocal powerhouse Vanessa Amorosi, John Farnham's son Rob Farnham, and former John Farnham vocalist Dannielle Gaha.

LA-based Vanessa Amorosi is one of Australia's most successful and celebrated recording artists, with an acclaimed international career spanning more than two decades. Renowned for her powerhouse vocals and global hits including Absolutely Everybody and Shine, Vanessa has performed on some of the world's biggest stages and established herself as one of Australia's most distinctive musical voices. Returning from Los Angeles especially for this very special celebration, Vanessa will join an extraordinary line-up of Australian artists and musicians to honour John Farnham – an artist whose music has inspired generations of Australian performers, including Vanessa herself.

Musician and actor Rob Farnham will join the celebration to honour his father's extraordinary musical legacy, bringing a deeply personal connection to a night that will see some of Australia's greatest musicians come together to celebrate the songs of one of the nation's most beloved artists. For Rob, sharing the stage with the remarkable musicians and performers who have been inspired by his father's music makes the occasion all the more poignant – a very special tribute from son to father, and a celebration of a legacy that has touched generations of Australians.

Dannielle Gaha reunites with the music she performed alongside John Farnham during many years as one of his longtime vocalists, bringing an extraordinary personal connection to the songs and the artist she knows so well. Dannielle's musical history with John stretches back decades and includes their 1989 duet 'Communication', which was a chart hit, making this celebration a particularly meaningful return to the music they shared. Having performed alongside John on some of the most significant stages of his career, Dannielle brings not only her exceptional voice, but a unique insight into the artistry, musicianship and legacy of one of Australia's greatest performers.

John Farnham's long-time Musical Director, Chong Lim, is bringing his musical genius to the celebration, working with all 23 artists on their songs and arrangements. Chong's very special musical partnership with John has spanned decades, during which Chong led The Farnham Band. Lim is responsible for musical direction and arrangements and will also conduct the 38-piece orchestra and The Farnham Band on the night, ensuring the celebration carries the unmistakable sound, energy and authenticity of the John Farnham live experience.

The Artist Line-Up

Vanessa Amorosi

Tina Arena

Jimmy Barnes

Mahalia Barnes

Kate Ceberano

Diesel

Rob Farnham

Dannielle Gaha

Hans

Human Nature

Jack Jones

Richard Marx

Jessica Mauboy

Ruby Rodgers

Jon Stevens

Mitch Tambo

Keith Urban

Mark Vincent

Ross Wilson

Celine Dion (from Paris) and Hugh Jackman (from Los Angeles) performing via satellite.

Taking place at the venue synonymous with John Farnham's remarkable career, where he performed a record 94 concerts to audiences of more than one million people, this one-night-only event will unite an unparalleled collection of artists, each personally invited by John Farnham, to perform songs from his extraordinary catalogue.

John Farnham's music has formed the soundtrack to generations of Australians—from the defiant anthem You're The Voice to the emotional power of Burn For You, Age of Reason and A Touch of Paradise. Alongside classics including Two Strong Hearts, Pressure Down and Chain Reaction, his songs have filled stadiums, united audiences and become part of the fabric of Australian life.

For one extraordinary evening, these iconic songs will be reimagined by some of Australia's finest performers and special international guests in a celebration of an artist whose influence continues to inspire audiences around the world.

This is a single, unrepeatable moment in Australian music history—a gathering of extraordinary talent celebrating a living legend and the enduring power of music to unite, inspire and connect.

This show is a tribute to John Farnham, he will not be performing.

Event Details

Sunday 20 September at Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne

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