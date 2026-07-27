JACK BIILMANN Will Release Heartfelt New Single 'Dark Days'

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Americana singer-songwriter JACK BIILMANN has released his new single Dark Days, an introspective track that premiered via AAA Backstage. The song serves as the latest preview of Biilmann's upcoming sixth studio album, expected later this year, and marks the artist's push to expand his reach into the United States beyond his established radio presence across Australia.

'To be completely transparent, 'Dark Days' was written during an extremely low point in my life, describing a 12-month period during which my wife & I suffered two miscarriages, my wife had a cancer procedure while pregnant, my father was diagnosed with motor neuron disease, another close friend was diagnosed with cancer, and I parted ways with a good friend after being betrayed. Thankfully, I am now the Dad of a beautiful baby boy, my wife is in perfect health, Dad is stable with his MND & life is much smoother,' adds Biilmann about the gripping track.

Jack Biilmann kicked off 2026 with the Australian radio releases of his singles 'Outlaw,' which quickly secured airplay on Double J (Tower Of Song) and ABC Country (Saturday Night Country), and 'Forbidden Fruit,' which premiered via Double J (Tower Of Song) and The AU Review.

Most recently, Jack Biilmann released his single 'Never Have It All,' which premiered via ABC Country and The AU Review. The single went on to gain further rotation on ABC Country (Saturday Night Country and Edge Of Country) and secured airplay on hundreds of stations worldwide.

Jack is now extending his reach beyond the hundreds of Australian stations that play his music to the United States with 'Dark Days.'

About Jack Biilmann

Raised between the coastline of New South Wales' Far South Coast and the rivers of Australia's Snowy Mountains, Jack Biilmann blends blues, rock, country, soul, and folk into a sound entirely his own. Years of relentless touring, millions of streams, chart success, and endorsements from Fender and Maton Guitars have earned him a reputation as one of Australia's most compelling independent artists, along with praise from blues legend Joe Bonamassa. A remarkable guitarist and captivating performer, Biilmann has shared stages with John Farnham, Dan Sultan, The Cat Empire, Tash Sultana, Ocean Alley, Ash Grunwald, and You Am I, earning support from ABC, Double J, Foxtel, and major publications across Australia, the US, and the UK. His forthcoming album, Move The Mountains, is his most personal and complete work yet, a record about resilience, family, and staying true to the life that shaped him.

Dark Days follows a run of recent Australian radio releases from Biilmann, including Outlaw, Forbidden Fruit, and Never Have It All, each of which secured airplay on outlets such as Double J and ABC Country. The new single is available on major streaming services, with Biilmann open to media interviews.

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