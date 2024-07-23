Vancouver's Mossy Ledge Releases Single 'All You Need To Know' After Extended Hiatus

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Vancouver's alt-rock sensation Mossy Ledge has just released their brand new single, "All You Need To Know," on all major streaming platforms. This single marks the beginning of a series of new tracks the band plans to record, following their recent success with singles "Departure" and "Get to Me" from the Project Ithaca soundtrack.

Known for their blend of pop, rock, and alternative styles, Mossy Ledge appeals to fans of U2, REM, Powderfinger, The Cure, Depeche Mode, Sunny Day Real Estate, and Pearl Jam. The new single is a passionate, melodic, modern, groove-oriented rock track with tremendous crossover potential, captivating listeners with its guitar hooks and steady rhythmic foundation reminiscent of The Tragically Hip while carving its own musical path, reflecting the band's diverse influences.

Drummer Ryan Mason, who co-produced the single with guitarist Dean, remarked, "It has the power to transport you somewhere, giving listeners an experience that resonates long after the music fades." He adds, "It's all very exciting... the band is in great form, and all the original members are together again writing and recording. There's a fresh vibe and an excitement to the band, which is translating into the sound." Mossy Ledge's "All You Need To Know" and their other releases can be found on all major streaming platforms, including iTunes, Spotify, and Amazon Music. Vocalist James Milligan shared, "This is our first release in a while. It was challenging as we're all living separate lives now in different cities, but technology has allowed us to do this at home studios, making it possible. We've had a lot of fun doing it and are very excited to be releasing new music for the first time in a long while, dare we say how long!? It's been 20 years or so!"

Formed in Vancouver in 1994, Mossy Ledge consists of James Milligan (vocals), Dean (guitar/bass/vocals), Kirn Khaira (bass), Ryan Mason (drums), and Den Zee (guitar). The band initially performed under different names, including Soul Dance and Crush, before settling on Mossy Ledge. Between 1994 and 2001, they released two EPs and two full-length albums, along with music videos for "Get to Me" and "Ready for the Storm." The band played extensively in the Pacific Northwest and completed a Canadian tour in 1998. They have shared the stage with notable acts like Sass Jordan, Nickelback, Underwater Sunshine, Jar, The Botnicks, and Resurrection Mary. In 2022, all original members reunited to re-release their catalog on major streaming platforms and complete previously recorded songs. With their highly anticipated single "All You Need to Know," Mossy Ledge is poised to recapture the hearts of long-time fans and attract a new generation of listeners. The band's music remains available on all major streaming platforms worldwide, with tracks featured in films like Project Ithaca (2019) and The Dogs (2024). As they embark on this exciting new chapter, Mossy Ledge promises to deliver more of the compelling sound and passionate performances that have defined their legacy.

Photo Credit: James Milligan

Comments