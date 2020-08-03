Van Morrison Announced as Final Kew the Music 2021 Headliner

The acclaimed artist will be taking to the stage on Tuesday, July 6.

The Royal Botanical Gardens, Kew announce Van Morrison as the final headliner for Kew the Music 2021. The acclaimed artist will be taking to the stage on Tuesday 6 July.

One of the world's most celebrated and inspirational artists, Van Morrison is a bonafide music icon. His influence and legacy transcends generations. Among his many awards and accolades are 6 Grammys, a BRIT Award for Outstanding Contribution To Music, an Ivor Novello, an OBE and a coveted knighthood. He is also the recipient of honorary doctorates from Queen's University, Belfast and has been inducted into The Rock n Roll Hall of Fame.

Rising to fame in the early 60s as the lead singer of Irish R&B/rock band Them, Morrison became a runaway success with timeless classics including 'Gloria' and 'Here Comes The Night'. He would later establish himself as a wildly successful solo artist, moving towards more experimental terrain releasing era-defining albums such as 'Astral Winds', 'Moondance' and 'Tupelo Honey'.

Ever prolific and consistently hard-working, the songwriting legend that is Van Morrison has shown no sign of slowing down, continuing to record new material, collaborating with esteemed artists that include Bobby Womack, Gregory Porter, Mavis Staples and Michael Bublé, as well as performing across the globe.

Already announced headliners for Kew the Music 2021 are: James Blunt (7 July), DJ Spoony x Garage Classical (8 July), Will Young + James Morrison (9 July), Bananarama (10 July), Gipsy Kings (11 July).

Guests are welcome to bring their own food and drink, or to enjoy refreshments at the open-air bars and tasty street food stalls. For music lovers of all generations, a sensational summer awaits.

For exclusive BBQ/VIP Hospitality dining experiences visit kewthemusic.org. Ready-made Picnic Hampers are available to collect on the night.



Tickets and booking information:

General On Sale: 10am Friday 7 August

Go to kewthemusic.org for full event and ticket information.

Tickets from £47 (varying per show). Booking fees apply.

24-hour ticket hotline: 0844 871 8803 or book online at kewthemusic.org Discount for children (aged 1-16) is from £18 (varying per show).

Under 12 months free entry and no ticket required.

Disabled tickets: Carer goes free.

View More Music Stories Related Articles