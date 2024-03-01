Valentino Khan Releases New EP 'POWERLINE' Featuring Uffie, & More

A refreshing exploration into techno subgenres as producer & DJ Valentino Khan offers his new EP POWERLINE out today, March 1.

The EP's focus track on release date is "Overdrive" which blends a rigid techno beat, piano lines and the blasé yet extraordinarily psychedelic voice of the legendary Uffie, a hero of the Ed Banger music that infiltrated America & helped spark its dance music craze.

Along with POWERLINE's other cuts – which include singles “Satellite” featuring Bipolar Sunshine, the blazing techo instrumental “Television,” and collaborations with Pauline Herr and Sarah de Warren – the six song collection serves as an extension of the Los Angeles party started by Khan of the same name.

The new EP is Khan's love letter to his ride-or-die audience who have proven to stick with him through his evolution and the waves of exploration in his sound. Although he made his name with the world of house music, Khan decided to dive into the world of techno, a sub-genre with groundbreaking momentum in the dance community.

When Khan isn't in the studio, he's relentlessly traveling around the entire globe to perform at some of the world's best festivals and venues. The high-energy DJ is on the road for a string of upcoming shows across the country.

Following the latest POWERLINE show which took place last night at Echoplex in LA alongside guests Jacobra, Cyboy JSTJR, IVAAR and SAYMYNAME, look for Valentino Khan to bring his electrifying stage presence to Costa Mesa, El Paso, Urbana and Columbus with festival appearances set for EDC Las Vegas, Illfest, Beyond Wonderland as a B2B with Dillon Francis, and B2B with Deorro at PHXLights and Project Glow.

Tracklist for Valentino Khan's POWERLINE EP:

“Surrender” ft. Pauline Herr “Television” “Memory” ft. Sarah de Warren “Overdrive” ft. Uffie “Pure Energy” “Satellite” ft. Bipolar Sunshine

Upcoming Valentino Khan Shows:

03/02 - Costa Mesa, CA - Time Nightclub

03/08 - El Paso, TX - 11:11

03/09 - Austin, TX - ILLFest

03/16 - Denver, CO - Temple Denver

03/23 - San Bernardino, CA - Beyond Wonderland (B2B Dillon Francis)

03/29 - Phoenix, AZ - PHXLights (B2B Deorro)

04/12 - Urbana, IL - The Canopy Club

04/26 - Columbus, OH - Forum

04/27 - Washington DC - Project Glow (B2B Deorro)

05/17-19 - Las Vegas, NV - EDC Las Vegas

ABOUT VALENTINO KHAN

The world was introduced to Valentino Khan in 2014 when he burst onto the scene with his debut EP In Khan We Trust on Skrillex's OWSLA label. After gaining traction with the EP, a year later Khan's original track "Deep Down Low" became an international sensation, earning the title of "Most Played Track Of The Year" and topping Sirius XM's#1 Song of 2015 on Electric Area. Since then, he has earned a reputation as a remix master with official renditions of RL Grime's "Pressure," Alison Wonderland's "Good Enough," Calvin Harris & Dua Lipa's "One Kiss,” Katy Perry & Nicki Minaj's “Swish Swish” and more.

A decade in, Khan has continued his success in the dance world with huge tracks like ”Pump,” “Lick It,” “Gold" with Sean Paul, "Novocaine" with Kayzo and "Pony" - from his House Party EP that debuted at #1 on the Apple Music Dance charts and has received critical praise across the board.

In addition to releasing his own music, Khan has produced tracks for high-profile artists including "Welcome to the Party" with Diplo, French Montana and Lil Pump which went RIAA Platinum in the United States, as well as tracks for 2 Chainz, B.O.B., Dizzee Rascal, Iggy Azalea, T.I. and more. His collaborations as a producer further include working with Major Lazer on the RIAA Gold song "Bubble Butt" featuring Bruno Mars & Tyga, which has proven to be a main stage staple for years.