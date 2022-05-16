VUOLA Releases New Album 'ALOUV'

VUOLA's psychedelic, heavy-hitting debut album Alouv will be officially released on Friday, May 13th. The Finnish Rocker's new album is an amalgamation of psychedelic rock, instrumental virtuosity, vocal passion, and poetic lyrics.

Listeners will be captivated by the music which was inspired and awoken by a vision that appeared to the artist, one of peace and passion, harmony and hope, and love and friendship. Many of the singles on the album were influenced by the sounds of greats from the past, like Robert Plant and Jimmy Page, as well as Tom Scholz of Boston. All proceeds of 'Alouv' will be donated to the victims of the Ukraine war via UNICEF.

The first single off the album "Under Above Orion Venus Loves" carries the modal weight of Pink Floyd and the melodic rock sensibilities of Led Zeppelin. The song's themes include the beauty of nature, love and the meaning of life, and the ebb and flow of joy and sorrow. This single includes gorgeous guitar solo work.

The second single off the album Alouv, "Laugh Vivid Often Adore Unity" was dedicated to Vuola's sister having lost her husband to cancer recently, way too early. It is a spiritual reckoning for Vuola who wrote it under the stars experiencing the transformation of life and hoping all souls will meet again.

Credits: All music, lyrics, instruments & production by Jussi Vuola, V.R. Studio (Sammal, The Grammers, Michael Monroe)

Mixed by Jaime Gomez Arellano, Orgone Studios (Ghost, Opeth, Paradise Lost)

Mastered by Svante Forsbäck, Chartmakers (Rammstein, Volbeat, Entombed)

VUOLA is a psychedelic rock project of a Finnish drummer, producer and studio manager Jussi Vuola. In his music there's a shimmer in darkness, a touch in space, beauty in distortion and aspiration in despair. A history of growing with Led Zeppelin, Pink Floyd and the like is being shaped with low tunings, vibration and chanting on his concept album, based both on geometrics and syntax. The anticipated, esoteric, heavy hitting album "Alouv" is coming out in spring 2022.

Jussi Vuola has played drums since his teenage years in a variety of acts, including the Finnish bands The Grammers, Mystons, Willie & The Goodsouls and Achiote to name a few. In 2010 he put together an analog recording studio in Turku, Finland that has become a home for a lot of more acts since. Hundreds of gigs around the globe, tens of albums he has played on and hundreds of releases he has taken part of production in have shaped him to a person he is today. During the years it became clear it was eventually time for him to make a move downstage. In 2022 he is leading a talented five-piece under his own name to venues with himself on vocals & guitar - an another teenage love of his.

"I was privileged enough to spend the entire summer of 2021 to write music premised on a vision that appeared to me in a dream some time ago. In August 2021 I was happy to book my own commercial music studio for 2 weeks for a production and songs completely my own, for the first time in the 10 years of history being an entrepreneur and working hard in the recording industry. I had produced, engineered, mixed, mastered, released and played on a lot of albums and thus given my part to the the music community. This time I had the opportunity to do something completely different - for me, myself and I only. These are the fruits of the beautiful summer I spent under the sun and stars, in peace and harmony, surrounded by the people I love. Recorded with a little help from my friends. Processed by the best professionals in the world. In my dream, this album was a start for something bigger too, something collective, something that would spread a lot of good into the world."

All proceeds of the album will be donated to the victims of the Ukraine war during year 2022 via Unicef. The album is for sale on Bandcamp now for the amount of your choice.