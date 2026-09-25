VITA Releases Debut Album OPIA

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Australian-Filipino artist, songwriter and performer VITA has released her debut album, OPIA, via Interscope Records. Bold, theatrical and deeply personal, OPIA is VITA at her most exposed. Across 12 tracks, she turns the gaze inward, confronting the different versions of herself she has inhabited while tracing a path from self-consciousness and contradiction toward acceptance. The result is a body of work that moves between emotional intimacy and uninhibited release — pairing sharp, vulnerable songwriting with a restless sonic palette of electronic textures, explosive percussion and flashes of pop, R&B and the avant-garde.

The album takes its name from OPIA — the strange intensity and vulnerability of looking directly into another person's eyes. For VITA, that sensation became a larger metaphor for what it means to be truly seen, not only by another person, but by yourself. Rather than retreat from that discomfort, OPIA moves directly through it.

Created in close collaboration with longtime producer and creative director naz, OPIA expands VITA's music into a fully realized universe. Its sound and imagery embrace duality at every turn: beautiful and unsettling, glamorous and unruly, sincere and irreverent. Pulling from fashion, cinema, theater, dance and performance art, VITA builds a heightened world around the record that feels less like a traditional album cycle and more like stepping inside a character's psyche.

That tension first emerged on 'PLEASER,' which opens the door to OPIA through an examination of performance, identity and the instinct to become whatever the people around you need. It continued with 'SINGLE,' produced by naz and Leven Kali, an exhilarating rejection of the idea that romantic partnership should be the sole measure of intimacy or fulfillment. Elsewhere, the Hudson Mohawke co-produced 'ANDTHEHORSE' pushes VITA's sound into even more visceral territory.

Throughout the record, VITA treats honesty as both confrontation and liberation. Songs move through old relationships, fractured friendships, self-deprecation, desire and the complicated process of forgiving past versions of yourself. Rather than smoothing those contradictions away, OPIA makes space for all of them.

'OPIA is a look inward rather than outward. It's very much an introspection: why do I perceive things the way that I do?' she says. 'It's going through the arduous process of questioning the root of all my life experiences, the combination of pain and suffering and joy and happiness. What do all these things say about me as a person ​​and how can I take full responsibility without shame?'

For VITA, that openness is inseparable from the album's sense of freedom. The record refuses to stay in one emotional or sonic register, moving effortlessly between moments designed for introspection and others built for complete physical release. It is music that asks listeners to sit with uncomfortable truths—and then dance through them.

With OPIA, VITA enters her most ambitious chapter yet. Unfiltered, surreal and fiercely self-possessed, the album finds an artist no longer interested in hiding from the gaze—her own or anyone else's.

Tracklist

APPLE OF MY EYE (Produced by naz, Girl Unit)

HYPER ft. REINEN (Produced by A.K. Paul, naz)

PLEASER (Produced by naz, Matty Hamish, Noah Goldstein)

**** *** (interlude) (Produced by Hudson Mohawke, naz)

&THEHORSE (Produced by Hudson Mohawke, Noah Goldstein, naz, Spencer Goldman)

WORLDONFIRE (​​Produced by PLUKO, naz)

PROVIDENCE (Produced by Jonny Coffer, naz)

SINGLE <3 (Produced by Leven Kali, naz)

MULTIPLY DIVIDE (Produced by naz, Oh Gosh Leotus)

BOUDOIR (Produced by Jonny Coffer, naz)

THE VASE (Produced by Guy Sigsworth, naz)

WHATDOESTHATSAYABOUTME (Produced by naz, Aabo, Noah Goldstein)

About VITA

Australian-Filipino singer, songwriter, and multidisciplinary artist VITA invites listeners into her immersive sonic world with OPIA, her debut album via Interscope Records. Blending whimsical synths, gut-punching lyricism, and campy charisma, she has quickly emerged as one of music's most intriguing new voices. Rooted in fearless introspection, OPIA features production from a slew of music's illustrious sound makers including naz, Hudson Mohawke (Kanye West, Pusha T, A$AP Rocky), AK Paul (Kelela), Leven Kali (Beyonce, Drake) and more.

Raised in Sydney, Australia, VITA began playing violin and dancing at just three years old before moving to Los Angeles in 2018 to pursue music. Her magnetic talent later caught the attention of Timbaland, who collaborated with her on the 2023 single 'Desire,' followed by the release of her debut EP, Xotic. A year later she signed with Interscope Records and went to work on her debut major label full length album.

With OPIA, VITA embraces vulnerability as a form of empowerment, creating music that moves both emotionally and physically. 'The album is a look inward rather than outward. It's very much an introspection, she says. 'Why do I perceive things the way that I do? It's going through the arduous process of questioning the root of all my life experiences, the combination of pain and suffering and joy and happiness.'

As she invites audiences deeper into her world, VITA holds nothing back.

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