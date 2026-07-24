VITA Releases New Single 'Pleaser'

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VITA has released a new single titled PLEASER, out now via Interscope Capitol.

The Australian-Filipino artist announced the release alongside news of her forthcoming debut album, OPIA. 'PLEASER' was written by VITA and Chloe George (Dua Lipa, Normani) and produced by Naz and Matty Hamish. The single is available to stream at https://vita.lnk.to/PLEASER.

'PLEASER' captures the emotional tug-of-war between selflessness and self-indulgence, acting as a love letter to VITA's younger self while expanding the larger OPIA world of vulnerability, introspection, and radical honesty.

Across her Instagram, VITA has been steadily inviting fans into that universe through a series of short-form visuals — a playful, camp, and deeply intentional realm of whimsy, DIY production, and full-bodied creative storytelling. Developed alongside her creative partner Naz, the visual pieces introduce audiences to the characters, imagery, and emotional language surrounding OPIA, functioning as fragments of a larger narrative revealed one chapter at a time.

OPIA takes its name from the idea of looking into another person's eyes and feeling the intensity — and uncertainty — of their inner life looking back. Across the album, VITA examines that tension through a collection of songs concerned with identity, intimacy, perception, desire, and the complicated distance between how we see others and how they understand themselves.

Additional details surrounding OPIA, including its release date, track listing, and forthcoming visual installments, will be announced soon.

ABOUT VITA

Australian-Filipino singer, songwriter, and multidisciplinary artist VITA invites listeners into her immersive sonic world with OPIA, her debut album via Interscope Records. Blending whimsical synths, gut-punching lyricism, and campy charisma, she has quickly emerged as one of music's most intriguing new voices. Rooted in fearless introspection, OPIA features production from a slew of music's illustrious sound makers including Naz, Hudson Mohawke (Kanye West, Pusha T, A$AP Rocky), AK Paul (Kelela), Leven Kali (Beyonce, Drake) and more.

Raised in Sydney, Australia, VITA began playing violin and dancing at just three years old before moving to Los Angeles in 2018 to pursue music. Her magnetic talent later caught the attention of Timbaland, who collaborated with her on the 2023 single 'Desire,' followed by the release of her debut EP, Xotic. A year later she signed with Interscope Records and went to work on her debut major label full length album.

'The album is a look inward rather than outward. It's very much an introspection,' she says. 'Why do I perceive things the way that I do? It's going through the arduous process of questioning the root of all my life experiences, the combination of pain and suffering and joy and happiness.'

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