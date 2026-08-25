VITA Releases New Single "SINGLE" Ahead of Debut Album OPIA

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VITA has announced her forthcoming album OPIA, set for release September 25 and available to pre-order now. Alongside the announcement, she has shared her new song 'SINGLE,' the second offering from the project.

Produced by Naz and acclaimed artist, songwriter, and producer Leven Kali (Beyoncé, Snoh Aalegra, Tinashe), 'SINGLE' offers another glimpse into the world VITA is building around OPIA.

With 'SINGLE,' VITA expands the emotional world of OPIA, reframing love as something that extends far beyond romance. The track celebrates the intimacy, devotion, and sense of belonging found in friendship, pushing back against the idea that romantic partnership should be the defining source of connection. At its core, 'SINGLE' is an ode to the many forms love can take — and to the friends who can hold just as meaningful a place in our lives as any romantic interest.

'SINGLE' follows 'PLEASER,' which introduced listeners to OPIA and signaled the beginning of VITA's next chapter.

Across her Instagram, VITA has been steadily inviting fans into that universe through a series of short-form visuals — a playful, camp, and deeply intentional realm of whimsy, DIY production, and full-bodied creative storytelling. Developed alongside her creative partner Naz, the visual pieces introduce audiences to the characters, imagery, and emotional language surrounding OPIA, functioning as fragments of a larger narrative revealed one chapter at a time.

OPIA takes its name from the idea of looking into another person's eyes and feeling the intensity — and uncertainty — of their inner life looking back. Across the album, VITA examines that tension through a collection of songs concerned with identity, intimacy, perception, desire, and the complicated distance between how we see others and how they understand themselves.

About VITA

Australian-Filipino singer, songwriter, and multidisciplinary artist VITA invites listeners into her immersive sonic world with OPIA, her debut album via Interscope Records. Blending whimsical synths, gut-punching lyricism, and campy charisma, she has quickly emerged as one of music's most intriguing new voices. Rooted in fearless introspection, OPIA features production from a slew of music's illustrious sound makers including Naz, Hudson Mohawke (Kanye West, Pusha T, A$AP Rocky), AK Paul (Kelela), Leven Kali (Beyonce, Drake) and more. Raised in Sydney, Australia, VITA began playing violin and dancing at just three years old before moving to Los Angeles in 2018 to pursue music. Her magnetic talent later caught the attention of Timbaland, who collaborated with her on the 2023 single 'Desire,' followed by the release of her debut EP, Xotic. A year later she signed with Interscope Records and went to work on her debut major label full length album.

With OPIA, VITA embraces vulnerability as a form of empowerment, creating music that moves both emotionally and physically. 'The album is a look inward rather than outward. It's very much an introspection,' she says. 'Why do I perceive things the way that I do? It's going through the arduous process of questioning the root of all my life experiences, the combination of pain and suffering and joy and happiness.'

As she invites audiences deeper into her world, VITA holds nothing back.

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