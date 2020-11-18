VIDEO: Watch Ashley Barron's Music Video For Latest Single 'Let Me Go'

Country music singer/songwriter Ashley Barron continues to astound listeners with her latest single "Let Me Go," which is quickly making its way up the Country Charts. This love gone-wrong single shows not only Barron's raw talent as a vocalist but as a lyrical perfectionist. Co-written by Barron, Dean Scallan, Michael Huffman, and Alex Dooley, "Let Me Go" intertwines the need for a relationship, with the realization that it is easier to cope with being alone rather than putting effort into the wrong person. "Let Me Go" is as equally entrancing as it is catchy. The music video for this powerful single was exclusively premiered by Heartland TV and was produced and directed by acclaimed producer Jimmy Lynch.



Watch the music video below!



"This video was different not only because this was the first one I've ever done in Nashville, but it's the first one that I've done where I was truly just the artist. I went with [the director's] ideas, and it was just 'go-with-the-flow.' I didn't question it, and I just let loose and had fun, which was so awesome. I want to say a huge THANK YOU to Heartland for premiering "Let Me Go."



Lynch has produced for artists such as Carrie Underwood, Garth Brooks, Lady Antebellum, Kenny Chesney, Elton John, and Dierks Bentley to name a few. Filmed in Nashville Tennessee, Barron's music video for "Let Me Go" will captivate hearts around the world who have experienced a love that failed to last but nonetheless shook their soul and shaped them.



Barron has multiple special projects in line for the coming months that fans will not want to miss. There is no containing the star potential that is Ashley Barron and Let Me Go!



Visit Ashley Barron's website for updates HERE.

