VIDEO: The Marsh Family Returns With Another COVID-19 Parody of 'Total Eclipse of the Heart'

The Marsh Family, the family who went viral with parodies of Les Miserables at the beginning of the COVID-19 lockdown, is back at it again with a new parody! This time they took on the 80s power ballad, Total Eclipse of the Heart!

The parody, titled "Totally Fixed Where We Are", is COVID-19 themed and laments the woes of the latest lockdown.

"Still stuck with all four kids at home until at least 8 March, and watching to see what impact the rollout of vaccines will have, versus the arrival of new strains of COVID-19," the video's caption reads. "Hopefully we're going to turn a corner soon. In the meantime, we opted to take the mickey out of a classic 80s power ballad."

Check out the video below!

Earlier in 2020, the Marshes' cover of One Day More blew up on the internet. BroadwayWorld reported on the first video here. They returned a week later with a new parody of Do You Hear the People Sing? which BroadwayWorld reported here.