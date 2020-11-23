VIDEO: Samantha Martin & Delta Sugar Share 'Loving You Is Easy' Video

Juno Award nominated Samanta Martin & Delta Sugar are sharing the video for "Loving You Is Easy" from their new album, The Reckless One via Gypsy Soul Records.

Last Friday, in celebration of the release, the band performed in-person at The Empire Theatre in Belleville, Ontario with the livestream available today, here.

In discussing the song, Samatha Martin shares, "when you are first romantically interested in a person, you get what people call "butterflies" when you see them, or when you kiss them for the first time. In my experience, It is the same feeling that you get when you get a little too close to the edge of a cliff. That's probably why they call it "falling in love." The whole thing is an exercise in trust, and whether or not that person is going to catch you before you hit the ground. If you have been hurt in the past, it takes a lot to trust someone new."

The 11-song record features the soul ballad, "Better to Have Never," elements of funk on "Love is All Around," the stomping dance beat of "Don't Have To Be." and the gospel filled, "I've Got a Feeling." The iconic wall of sound production technique, creates a masterful blend of pop and rock in "Sacrifice," while "All That I Am" emotes early 70's nostalgia. Meanwhile, a cover of Bob Dylan's "Meet Me in the Morning" combines the sensibility of the Meters and the hurricane force of Howlin' Wolf and Tina Turner at their rawest

Samantha continues, "after a series of intense tours and big changes in my personal life that left me feeling ungrounded and emotionally raw, I felt intense pressure to write and record another record before we lost the momentum. Those feelings were channelled into my writing, and it is a deeply vulnerable collection of songs for me. When it came time to get back in the studio to record the songs, I really let go of the process and put all my trust in the producers, and the band to help me realize the vision. I felt... reckless."

Photo Credit: Paul Wright

