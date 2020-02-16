VIDEO: Queen and Adam Lambert Re-Create Live Aid Set at Fire Fight Australia Benefit Concert

Concertgoers attending the Sunday 16 February Fire Fight Australia benefit concert for National Bushfire Relief, which took place at Australia's ANZ Stadium in Sydney Olympic Park, had a unique chance to share in a piece of rock history revisited when Queen's Brian May and Roger Taylor, now fronted by permanent singer Adam Lambert, took to the stage.

For the first time since that historic event in 1985, Queen performed in full its original 22 minute Live Aid set.

The six-song set is made up of Bohemian Rhapsody, Radio Ga Ga, Hammer To Fall, Crazy Little Thing Called Love, We Will Rock You and We Are The Champions.

All concert ticket profits go towards key organisations providing vital Rescue, Relief and Recovery and Rehabilitation:

RESCUE: Rural and regional fire & rescue services in affected states;

RELIEF & RECOVERY: Red Cross Disaster Relief and Recovery; and

REHABILITATION: RSPCA Bushfire Appeal.

All donations made throughout the broadcast go directly to the Foundation for Rural & Regional Renewal's Fire Fight Fund to ensure local community groups can access support throughout their recovery journey, when the time is right for them.

