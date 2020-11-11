VIDEO: Mav Karlo Shares Video For 'Strangers Like Us'

Watch the video below!

Today, Mav Karlo (AKA Menno Versteeg of Hollerado) shares the video for "Strangers Like Us," the title-track taken from his debut record, out now on Royal Mountain Records. Directed and Animated by Anne Douris, it's a perfect example of Versteeg's poetic lyricism as he tells the story of a couple falling out of sync, finding themselves at sea from their once rock-solid foundation. It's a story as old as time or as Versteeg puts it: "This song has been written a million times before and will continue to be written by cockroaches and jellyfish, long after humans are extinct."

Today also marks the beginning of Versteeg's aptly-named "I drove here and slept in my car and only peed on the side of the road and quarantined for two weeks, oh and the shows are all socially distanced" tour of Canada's "Atlantic Bubble," beginning in Charlottetown, PEI, and further hitting Halifax, St. John's, Newport, Fredericton, Moncton and Sydney. Tickets are available here.

Strangers Like Us closely documents an especially tough period in Versteeg's life, and ultimately arrives at an undeniable courage in its commitment to truth-telling and unsparing self-examination. Produced by Chris Coady (Amen Dunes, Beach House, Future Islands) and recorded at two iconic studios (Sunset Sound in L.A. and Sonic Ranch in the Texas border town of Tornillo), the album features gracefully sparse arrangements and centres on Versteeg's lyrical storytelling, revealing a narrative voice deeply attuned to the beauty in the ordinary and routinely overlooked. Despite a stripped-back approach, Strangers Like Us draws incredibly rich texture from Versteeg's delicate melodies and warm vocal work, and from the spirited performances of guest musicians Katy Goodman of Vivian Girls (on vocals), Charlie Spencer of Dizzy (keys, drums), and Versteeg's Hollerado bandmate Nixon Boyd (guitar, bass).

Mav Karlo's Strangers Like Us is out now on Royal Mountain Records. Order it here.

Photo Credit: Calm Elliott-Armstrong

